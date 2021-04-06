*Hollywood fashion expert, VIP personal shopper and commentator Joseph “Joe” Katz brings you in-depth interviews with celebrities and influencers about their style and personal experiences on his Podcast and Vodcast(Video) program called The Katz Walk. He also shares the best beauty and lifestyle tips and tricks to help you look and feel your best.

In select interviews, Joe will also be covering a topic near and dear to his heart–bullying, in a segment called, “Deal with It.” Fun, engaging and the creator of celebrity looks for the general public, host Joe Katz is best known for his Oscar Red Carpet appearances.

In this episode of The Katz Walk, Joseph takes you inside the world of Grammy winner and artist Lecrae. In this episode you can listen to Lecrae talk honestly and truthful in this very heartfelt interview about his music career, rise to music success and of course his fashion.

Lecrae also discusses how he found inspiration through his religion, and how it influenced his music. We also talk about his new book I Am Restored: How I Lost My Religion but Found My Faith, where he reveals personal stories throughout his life, as well as untold stories he shares with us that he has never discussed before. Also learn who some of his favorite fashion brands are, and his tips for the red carpet.

