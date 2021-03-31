Vanessa Bryant Pulls Receipts in Her Mother’s Lawsuit Against Kobe’s Estate

*Vanessa Bryant wants a judge to shut down her mother Sofia Laine’s lawsuit that claims Kobe promised to take care of her financially for the rest of her life.

EURweb previously reported, Bryant’s mother filed court documents in California in December, alleging that she worked as a “longtime personal assistant and nanny” for Kobe Bryant’s family, and was never paid for it. Laine also claims that prior to Kobe’s death in January 2020, he promised to take care of her “for the rest of her life.”

According to People, the court docs state, “Unfortunately, Kobe Bryant’s promises did not see the light of day as he is now deceased, and Vanessa Bryant took each and every step she could to void and cancel all of Kobe Bryant’s promises made to [Laine]. Vanessa Bryant did not intend to honor any of the Bryants’ representations, agreements, and promises at any stage.”

Vanessa claims her mother is “continuing to try and find ways to extort a financial windfall from our family.”

Here’s more via Hollywood Life:

According to new court documents, obtained by HollywoodLife on March 29, Vanessa cites a legal dispute Sofia made against Kobe in 2004 and 2008 over spousal support. At the time, Sofia’s ex-husband, who was not identified, claimed he should not have to pay Laine because she was being supported by Kobe and Vanessa. Sofia allegedly responded that her daughter and son-in-law had no obligation to support her financially, and that anything she received was simply out of kindness.

According to the new court documents, Vanessa claims Sofia’s ex-husband cited tabloid stories which, at one time, claimed Vanessa bought a $1 million home for Sofia, and therefore wasn’t in need of support. Sofia allegedly fired back and claimed that the tabloid stories were “absolutely false” and “I would never permit Vanessa to do such a thing. I have not and do not (nor should I be required to) rely on Vanessa for my support,” according to the legal documents.

Bryant previously shared with People Magazine, “I have supported her for nearly 20 years, and she was never my or Kobe’s personal assistant, nor was she a nanny. I have always been a stay-at-home mother and my husband and I were our daughters’ full-time caregivers.”

She responded in a legal document, “Sofia was never an ’employee’ … she is a grandmother who, at times, helped her daughter and son-in-law by spending time with her grandchildren.”

Per TMZ, “Vanessa’s legal team argues, in order for Sofia to go after Kobe’s estate, she had to file a creditor’s claim within a year of his death, and she did not do that,” the outlet writes.

The judge’s ruling is pending in the case.