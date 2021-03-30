Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Official Trailer Drops for ‘Spiral: the Book of Saw’ Starring Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
*Lionsgate has dropped the official trailer for the ninth installation of the “Saw” series titled “Spiral” starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson.

An earlier report noted that Rock and Jackson joined forces for a reboot of the franchise via Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures. The project is being dubbed “a new chapter from the book of “Saw” and is helmed by director Darren Lynn Bousman, who directed three of the most successful “Saw” films.

Lionsgate describes “Spiral” as “the terrifying new chapter of the book of Saw,” where “a sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice.”  Rock plays a detective investigating a series of gory murders while Jackson portrays his father.

The screenplay is based on Rock’s concept, and the comedian also serves as executive producer and co-stars alongside Marisol Nichols and Max Minghella.

Scroll up and check out the official trailer via the YouTube clip above.

“Chris conceived this idea and it will be completely reverential to the legacy of the material while reinvigorating the brand with his wit, creative vision, and passion for this classic horror franchise,” Lionsgate’s Joe Drake said, per Variety. 

“When Chris Rock came to us and described in chilling detail his fantastic vision that reimagines and spins-off the world of the notorious Jigsaw Killer, we were all-in,” Drake previously told TheWrap.

“‘Saw’ is one of the highest grossing horror franchises of all-time and it’s one of Lionsgate’s most successful film series. This upcoming film will still be as mind bending and intense as all the previous ‘Saw films.’ Chris conceived this idea and it will be  completely reverential to the legacy of the material while reinvigorating the brand with his wit, creative vision and passion for this classic horror franchise.”

Rock added: “I’ve been a fan of ‘Saw’ since the first film in 2004. I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place.”

The “Saw” movies have grossed $454 million at the domestic box office and almost $1 billion worldwide.  

“Jigsaw” was the last entry in the series, dropping back in October 2017. 

“Spiral” is slated for release on May 15.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

