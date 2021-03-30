Video Shows Quavo, Saweetie in Physical Altercation On Elevator Before Breakup [WATCH]

*Rappers Quavo and Saweetie called it quits earlier this month after Saweetie took to Twitter and accused him of cheating on her, which he denied. Now video has emegered of their wild physical altercation on an elevator that was captured on video before the breakup.

Per TMZ, the struggle went down at an apartment complex in North Hollywood. It shows both of them standing outside an open elevator, and Saweetie is swinging on Quavo and while they’re struggling over piece of luggage. Here’s more from the outlet:

Quavo dodges the hit, dropping an orange Call of Duty case in the process … which Saweetie tries to pick up. Quavo grabs it, and as they struggle for the case, he grabs her arm and swings her into the back elevator wall, then they both go down.

As Saweetie lay on the ground — possibly injured — Quavo stands there without helping her up. Eventually, the elevator opens with a guy standing outside … but he doesn’t get on and the door shuts again.

When the door opens on another floor, Quavo starts to get off with the case, and Saweetie limps off as well. Watch the moment via the clip above

The incident reprotedly went down in 2020 at an apartment building where Saweetie was renting. A few weeks ago, she took to social media to announce that she’s single.

“I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character,” Saweetie said. “Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women. — 220 (@Saweetie) March 19, 2021

Quavo responded to her message with his on tweet in which he makes clear the she was disappointed with Saweetie and said she isn’t the woman he thought she was.

“I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time. I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives,” Quavo wrote. “I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”