Alisha Oyler: Gas Station Employee Across the Street Filmed Floyd Arrest During Her Smoke Break (Watch)

*Prosecutors in the George Floyd murder trial called as their second witness Alisha Oyler, a 23-year-old employee of the Speedway gas station across the street from Cup Foods, where defendant Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes and 26 seconds.

Oyler testified Monday that she was working the night of May 25 and filmed seven different videos of Floyd’s arrest from afar.

She often testified that she couldn’t remember certain events of that day and that she was nervous. “It was like a year ago,” she explained once after her failure to remember an event. While it appeared the state did not prepare her properly for trial, prosecutors needed to put her on the stand to introduce her valuable recordings as evidence.

Watch Oyler’s testimony below: