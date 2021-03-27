Saturday, March 27, 2021
Home News
News

King YAHWEH Highlights a Huge Community Supporter ‘Kamp Keisha’ – A Major International Success Born During COVID-19

By Fisher Jack
0

 

Keisha Harrold2
Keisha Harrold

*COVID 19 has claimed the lives, livelihood, and business of many people around the world. However, there are a few exceptions.

Being homebound due to the international pandemic has caused people to struggle to make ends meet, create new unhealthy habits, and go into a new way of life like never before.

During this catastrophic time, one woman, Keisha Harrold, stepped out against all odds and started a brand new business helping others change their lives by way of health consciousness. Her tenacity gave birth to the brand “Kamp Keisha.”

The hot new buzz is on this new fitness gear brand designed to help both men and women slim down with style. Yielding remarkable results just short of miraculous, these garments replace self-consciousness with self-confidence while worn to the gym, daily walks, or even added in as fashionable everyday wearables. When users take heed to the straight forward disclaimer which says “the garments will only do so much. You have to do the rest”, they submit before and after photos showing just how phenomenal the garments are when adequately worn and used as an aid to an overall healthy lifestyle of fitness.

Keisha Harrold before after
Keisha Harrold before after

Harrold’s products are sold online on her websitewww.KampKeisha.com. They ship internationally and boasts a following of loyal customers all over the USA, Canada, London, Switzerland, India, and throughout the entire continent of Africa.

Keeping close with her roots, Harrold constantly gives back to the community and is a significant contributor to many charitable organizations including the Kingdom of Yahweh. Kamp Keisha has experienced tremendous success and continues to expand with the long-term goal of being one of the top five giants in the fitness apparel industry.

Here is her Instagram:  https://instagram.com/blessed1keesh?igshid=tecn7kpd3kyq

 

Previous articleBeyonce Hit by Thieves for Over $1 Million in Stolen Goods!
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Caroline Wanga: From Target Intern to ESSENCE Chief Executive Officer

Fisher Jack - 0
*Caroline Wanga worked her way up the ranks at Target while raising her daughter and fighting stereotypes. That's why she stepped away from roughly 15...
Read more
Social Heat

NBA YoungBoy Catches Indictment: Possession of A Firearm by A Felon

Fisher Jack - 0
*NBA Young Boy has been indicted on two charges related to his September 2020 arrest including possession of a firearm by a felon. YoungBoy...
Read more
Social Heat

Derrick Jaxn ‘Apologizes’ For Cheating on His Wife, Blames Relationship With God

Fisher Jack - 0
*After a woman named Candice De Medeiros exposed relationship guru Derrick Jaxn for cheating on his wife, he’s been under fire. After first denying...
Read more
Social Heat

Pittsburgh Area Cop Divorces Wife After She’s Spotted At Capitol Riot with Another Man!

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Pennsylvania police detective has filed for divorce from his wife after he discovered her in footage from the January 6 Capitol riots with...
Read more
Social Heat

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa (21) Charged with 10 Counts of Murder in Colorado Shootings / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 0
*Authorities have identified 21-year-old #AhmadAlAliwiAlissa as the suspect responsible for the fatal shooting of 10 people at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. According to @nypost, he...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO