Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Meena Harris Apologizes for Tweet Blaming White Men for Colorado Shooting [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*Meena Harris, the niece of Vice President Kamala Harris, is catching heat for tweeting and then deleting a post in which she blamed white men for the deadly shooting in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday.

Harris’ tweet received more than 6,000 retweets and 35,000 likes before she removed it and issued an apology. “The Atlanta shooting was not even a week ago. Violent white men are the greatest terrorist threat to our country,” Harris wrote. 

The Boulder Police Department identified the shooter as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, a 21-year-old Arvada, Colorado, resident. White conservative males on Twitter are doing mental gymnastics to distance themselves from the “white man did it!” narrative. They claim that since Alissa is Syrian/Middle Eastern, he’s not white. 

Meanwhile, as noted by Bishop Talbert Swan on Twitter… White people have always claimed Jesus, Mary, Moses, Aaron, Abraham, Matthew, Mark, Luke, John, Paul, Isaac, Jacob, Joseph, Esther, Leah, David, as white, regardless of them being from the Middle East. But when a mass murderer is from the Middle East, white people be like, “he’s not white.”

COLORADO KILLER

 

Alissa is a white Syrian who is classified as white under America’s system of white supremacy — so Harris wasn’t completely off with her tweet.

The Boulder Police Department also named the 10 individuals who were killed in the violent attack: Officer Eric Talley, Denny Strong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Ricky Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59, Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; Jody Waters, 65.

EURweb.com

In her deleted tweet, Harris wrote, “I saw Boulder trending and I immediately knew. My heart is with everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.”

Shortly after blaming white men for this latest terrorist attack on Americans, Harris issued a response on Twitter, writing: “I deleted a previous tweet about the suspect in the Boulder shooting. I made an assumption based on his being taken into custody alive and the fact that the majority of mass shootings in the U.S. are carried out by white men.”

EURweb.com

While white people continue to debate online about Alissa’s race, the gunman certainly had the complexion protection working in his favor after he fatally shot ten people, including a cop, and was arrested without incident. Harris may not agree that he’s a white man, but the police certainly treated him like one.

After being taken into custody, Alissa was charged with 10 counts of murder in the first degree. It remains unclear if the cops treated him to a Burger King meal after the killing. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

