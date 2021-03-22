Monday, March 22, 2021
Steve Harvey Approves of Michael B Jordan for Lori Harvey – Says He ‘Got Rid’ of All the Others

By Fisher Jack
Steve Lori Michael b*Steve Harvey appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s Monday, March 22 episode and shared his thoughts about his daughter Lori Harvey’s current boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan.

The 64-year-old “Family Feud” host revealed to Ellen, “You know, I have tried not to like him,” Steve said as seen in preview footage. “I have tried to find something wrong with him that I could dig in and go. ‘Cause I done got rid of all of them. All of them. Some of them that snuck in the back door on me and lasted a lot longer than I wanted it to.”

Now Mr. Harvey did not specify which of Lori’s exes he gave the boot. But as many know, Lori, 24, was with rapper Future back in 2019. She was also rumored to have dated Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son Justin Combs in 2018. While speaking about her new man, Steve said “This guy is such a good guy, man,” the comedian continued. “He is one of the nicest guys, man. I’ve met his father. I’ve set up with him, we’ve talked for hours. I just can’t find nothin’ wrong with him.”

