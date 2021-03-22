Monday, March 22, 2021
Home News
News

Elgin Baylor: Legendary Los Angeles Lakers Player and former LA Clippers Exec. Passes At 86

By Fisher Jack
0

Elgin Baylor - gettyimages-459101372
Baylor is honored during halftime of the game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 16, 2014, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. (Getty)

Unfortunately, we’ve lost a another sports great. Elgin Baylor, a Hall of Fame forward with the Los Angeles Lakers who also served a decades-long tenure as the LA Clippers general manager, has died. He was 86.

Baylor died of natural causes Monday and was surrounded by his wife, Elaine, and his daughter, Krystal, the Los Angeles Lakers said in a statement.

“Elgin was the love of my life and my best friend,” Elaine said in the statement. “And like everyone else, I was in awe of his immense courage, dignity and the time he gave to all fans. At this time we ask that I and our family be allowed to mourn his passing in privacy.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Samaria Rice and Lisa Simpson Denounce Black Lives Activists in Open Letter

Baylor was an 11-time All-Star and 10-time All-NBA selection during his 14 seasons with the Lakers from 1958 to 1971. He was the 1958-59 Rookie of the Year as well as the All-Star Game MVP that year. He averaged a double-double for his career, posting 27.4 points and 13.5 rebounds per game.

With the Lakers, who moved from Minneapolis to Los Angeles in 1960, Baylor made eight NBA Finals appearances but never won a title, losing seven-game series to the Boston Celtics on three occasions. He holds the single-game Finals scoring record with 61 points against the Celtics in 1962.

“Elgin was THE superstar of his era — his many accolades speak to that,” Lakers owner Jeanie Buss said in a statement. “He was one of the few Lakers players whose career spanned from Minneapolis to Los Angeles. But more importantly he was a man of great integrity, even serving his country as a U.S. Army reservist, often playing for the Lakers only during his weekend pass. He is one of the all-time Lakers greats with his No. 22 jersey retired in the rafters and his statue standing guard in front of STAPLES Center. He will always be part of the Lakers legacy. On behalf of the entire Lakers family, I’d like to send my thoughts, prayers and condolences to Elaine and the Baylor family.”

Elgin Baylor in (1965) game - Getty - 7f075d1c47824237a0c9dbc05ccaffa4_md
Elgin Baylor in (a 1965) game

Previous articleTamika Mallory Responds to Samaria Rice’s Criticism of Her Grammys Performance
Next articleChub Rollz: Plus-Size Skater Club Introduced in Oakland (Watch)
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Meagan Good: Vile Attack On Chloe Bailey ‘Breaks’ Her Heart

Fisher Jack - 0
*Meagan Good has faced her own backlash for her image in the past. Now, she’s empathizing with singer and actress Chloe Bailey who recently...
Read more
Social Heat

Joe Ain’t Down wit it – 5 White House Staffers Out Over Past Marijuana Use

Fisher Jack - 0
*At least five White House staffers have been fired over their past marijuana use, despite President Joe Biden and his administration’s promise to overlook...
Read more
Social Heat

Over $600K Raised for 76-Yr-Old Asian-American Woman Who Fought Off Attacker

Fisher Jack - 0
*As we previously reported, Xiao Zhen Xi, 76, was just waiting at the traffic light on Market St. in San Francisco Wednesday when the...
Read more
Social Heat

Britney Spears is Supposedly Interested in Tell-All with Oprah!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Oprah Winfrey has been widely praised for her interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and now, fans want her to sit down with...
Read more
Social Heat

Steve Harvey Stands Up for Kirk Franklin After Son Released Cussin’ Phone Call

Fisher Jack - 0
*Steve Harvey is standing up as a fellow father and telling everyone to "get off Kirk Franklin's back" after the Gospel legend and his...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO