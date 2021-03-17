Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Home Entertainment
Entertainment

McKinsey Research Report On Race In Film & TV | Watch

By Ashley Bowden
0


*The entertainment and media industry yields nearly $150 billion in annual revenues, and stands to gain an additional $10 billion, simply by addressing on-going racial inequities within the industry.

Creative projects led by Black talent have been undervalued, and underfunded by the industry despite proving profitable ROI’s. Black talent also is underrepresented across the industry, particularly off-screen, and the share of Black off-screen talent has not improved over the past 15 years. For these reasons and more, researchers from McKinsey & Company have launched a significant study on racial equity in the film and television sector. Their research reveals numerous hidden barriers Black talent face on-screen and off-screen.

McKinsey complied data on more than 2,000 films and interviewed writers, directors, producers, agents, actors, and executives. They collaborated with the BlackLight Collective, a coalition of Black executives and talent in the industry. McKinsey’s research found less than six percent of Hollywood film writers, and directors are Black. Additionally, Black professionals hold very few executive level positions throughout the industry.

McKinsey & Company
(McKinsey & Company)

Black professionals both on and off screen are often forced to pay what’s called the “Black Tax.” This calls for fighting for rights others are freely given, and advocating for racial equality on their own which distracts from time an energy that could be better spend honing their professional skills and craft. Research shows that 87% of TV executives and 92% of film executives are white. Their research also found aspiring Black actors receive significantly less at-bats and chances to make a mark in career defining roles than white actors. In the first 10 years of working, Black actors receive an average of six leading roles, while their white counterparts receive ten.

Mckinsey suggests a four step action plan to get the industry closer to racial equity. They are challenging streaming companies, studios, agencies, and other industry players to ensure diverse representation amongst all talent, increase transparency and accountability, seek and financially support diverse Black stories, and collaborate and create an industry wide independent advocacy organization to coordinate action.

Additional information from McKinsey & Company’s on-going research can be found at McKinsey.com.

Previous articleBubble Wrap Biggie: Artist Fashions Portraits Using Only Bubble Wrap
Next articleTexans Quarterback Deshaun Watson Denies Allegations in Sexual Assault Civil Suit
Ashley Bowden

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Half-brother of Rae Sremmurd Charged with Killing Their Stepfather in Cold Blood

Fisher Jack - 0
*Rae Sremmurd’s half-brother has been charged with the murder of their stepfather/his father. Per TMZ, Michael Sullivan, who is the half-brother of Swae Lee and...
Read more
Social Heat

Australian Karen Accuses Man of Faking Disability Because He Used Handicapped Parking / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*An Australian man captured the moment when a woman accused him of faking his disability after he parked his car in the handicapped parking...
Read more
Social Heat

Sharon Osbourne Claims She Didn’t Use ‘Too Ghetto’ to Describe Holly Robinson Peete

Fisher Jack - 0
*Sharon Osbourne is trying to clear her name after former co-host of “The Talk” Holly Robinson Peete revealed that she called her “too ghetto”...
Read more
Social Heat

Meghan Markle to Buckingham Palace: Show Me Texts and Email of Alleged Bullying

Fisher Jack - 1
*Meghan Markle has issued a request to Buckingham Palace to see the emails and text messages from former palace aides who accused her of...
Read more
Social Heat

A-Rod’s Madison LeCroy Cheating Rumors Played a Big Role in Breakup with J-Lo

Fisher Jack - 1
*Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodiguez reportedly called it quits over the scandal between the former Yankees player and “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy. Apparently, the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO