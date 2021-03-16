Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Master P Wants to Own an HBCU: ‘We’re Going to Change the Narrative’ [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
master p via Twitter

*This year’s NBA All-Star game put the spotlight on Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and the move has motivated Master P to invest in the future of tomorrow’s Black leaders, movers, and shakers.

Master P took to Instagram and announced that he wants to own an HBCU.

“I used to want to own an NBA team but now I want to own a HBCU,” P said in the caption of his video message.

“This message is all about educating our people,” he continued. “Anybody that’s listening to this and has a business, I want y’all to join this movement with me. We need to make sure our kids get educated the way other the cultures are educated.”

READ MORE: Master P is Not Happy About Black Folks Creating Clubhouse's $1B Valuation / WATCH

 

During the NBA All-Star Game, HBCU marching bands introduced the players and step teams performed. Clark Atlanta’s choir sang “Lift Every Voice And Sing.” The three NBA referees who officiated during the game all attended HBCUsThe league generated $3 million to promote HBCU’s, several of which are located in Atlanta, including Morehouse College, Spellman College, and Clark Atlanta University.

“It was part of the reason why we’re here in Atlanta,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said at the game, per CNN. “This was an opportunity to focus on the HBCUs.”

“More women graduate from HBCU’s than any other university and I love that,” Master P wrote in the caption of his announcement. “If we’re going to change the narrative, it has to start with the truth, education, and economic empowerment. I was shocked when I Googled who owned and founded HBCU’s. We can’t change the past but we can change the future by investing in the next generation.”

What do you think of Master P’s desire to own an HBCU? Sound off in the comments. 

