Master P is Not Happy About Black Folks Creating Clubhouse’s $1B Valuation / WATCH

*Master P is not here for the popular app Clubhouse being valued at $1 billion. The app which is predominantly used by industry taste-makers and black entrepreneurs is not black-owned. It’s being reported that venture capital firms have valued it at $1 billion.

Master P took to social media to express his frustrations adding that black creatives are the primary reason for making the app blow up.

“I keep telling people, we go on Clubhouse, we making another one of them a billionaire,” P said on the Trapital Podcast. “We just did it! Just for Clubhouse. We need to create stuff like that to where we control the narrative and we’re able to put the money back in our community and our culture.”