Monday, March 15, 2021
Disney+ Celebrates Women’s History Month with ‘Female Leads’ Collection

By Fisher Jack
Female Leads*In celebration of Women’s History Month, check out this special collection of beloved movies, series and specials featuring iconic ‘Female Leads’ who rule the screen and represent every kind of woman on Disney+.

From historical (she)roes Ruby Bridges, Expedition Amelia, Jane Goodall: The Hope; to combat queens Mulan, Kim Possible, Spider-Woman, Brave;  to audacious adventurers Anastasia, Alice in Wonderland, Moana; the FEMALE LEADS COLLECTION on Disney+ highlights the strength, power, and vigor of women across cultures, generations and genres.

The complete collection is accessible on the Disney+ platform HERE.

AUDACIOUS ADVENTURERS – Journey from Paris to Russia, tumble down the rabbit hole, sail across the sea, fold the fabrics of space and time with the fierce and fiery female leads of these films.

HISTORICAL (SHE)ROES – based on true events, these inspiring females were instrumental in some of the greatest social, civil, and technological advancements in history.

COMBAT QUEENS – Superheroes, secret agents and everything in between, these women warriors are kicking butt and taking names.

MARVEL(OUS) – Super (she)roes of all shapes and sizes save the world and work wonders in the Marvel Universe.

REBELLIOUS ROYALTY – From the Kingdoms of Arendelle, Genovia, Maldonia, Illyria and Corona; these queens-to-be are anything but typical representations of royalty.

Fisher Jack

