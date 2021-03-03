Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Home ** FEATURED STORY **
** FEATURED STORY **

Pop Smoke’s “Boogie” Film Directed By Eddie Huang | Watch

By Fahnia Thomas
0


*This Friday, catch the first and final film performance of Pop Smoke!

Bashar Jackson stars in “Boogie” the directorial debut of multi-hyphenate Eddie Huang (“Fresh Off the Boat”). The coming-of-age story follows a basketball phenom (Taylor Takahashi) living in Queens, New York navigating teen angst, romance and rivals.

EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas rapped with the writer about casting, IMDb profiles and supporting the homies.

BOOGIE, pop smoke
Pop Smoke stars as Monk in Eddie Huang’s BOOGIE, a Focus Features release.
Credit: Nicole Rivelli / Focus Features

Q: Did you make Charlemagne Tha God (who plays Patrick) audition?

EH: No, the God is offer only! You cannot be the God and need to audition – he’s offer only!

Q: What was Pop Smoke’s casting and audition process like?

EH: I’m a Pisces so I’m very intuitive and go with vibes. I rarely look at IMDb profiles because when I was trying to get jobs my resume was kind of trash. I look at the person. With Pop – I have my ear to the streets – we started hearing “Welcome to the Party” and I was like, OH! This song is going!’ My best friend who is also the executive producer, Rafael Martinez, had been working with Steven Victor for years and he said, ‘Steven’s got Pop.’ Then I was like, ‘word!’ Plus, the assistant coach in the film, played by Despot, another one of my friends said, ‘Pop plays ball’…when you cast your friends and you’re all hanging out on set all day, one of your friends is gonna hear something. Within an hour we connected with Pop.

BOOGIE, pop smoke
Taylor Takahashi stars as Boogie and Pop Smoke as Monk in director Eddie Huang’s BOOGIE, a Focus Features release.
Credit: David Giesbrecht / Focus Features

After his show in Connecticut he drove to my crib with nine of his friends and we played pick up. I could tell he could ball so then we ran lines. It was funny because his first couple of lines he immediately tightened up. I told him, ‘be you because acting isn’t a big switch up [from who you already are] just be you. Sometimes people in positions of power don’t give people a chance. They make them feel like you’ve never done this…[so they say] be careful about this, be careful about that. [I told Pop,] ‘I’m here because I want to see you get this job, I’m not going to pick on the things you can’t do. I said, ‘Pop even if you mess up the lines don’t worry about it.’

The Focus Feature flick also stars Taylour Paige (“Hit the Floor,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Jorge Lendeborg Jr. (from the “Spider-Man” universe, “Love, Simon”) Pamelyn Chee (“Princess of Nebraska”), Domenick Lombardozzi (“The Irishman”).

For more details on “Boogie” go to boogietickets.com or follow @boogiemovie | #boogie

Previous articleKeke Palmer Inks Overall Deal with eOne + Phylicia Rashad to EP Emily March’s ‘Eternity Springs’ for TV
Next articlePhilly Teen Wanted by Colleges – She’s Received over $1M in Scholarship Funds
Fahnia Thomas

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Philly Teen Wanted by Colleges – She’s Received over $1M in Scholarship Funds

Fisher Jack - 0
*Philadelphia high school senior #ShanyaRobinsonOwens inspired many when she applied to more than 20 colleges and universities—and the latest update in her story will have...
Read more
Social Heat

He Was Only 29 – ‘Degrassi’ Star Jahmil French Has Died

Fisher Jack - 0
*Jahmil French, an actor best known for his role as Dave Turner in the Canadian teen series “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” has died. According to...
Read more
Social Heat

T.I.’s Sexual Misconduct Allegations Mean He Won’t Reprise Role for ‘Ant-Man 3’

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to the Hollywood Reporter, T.I. will not be returning for Marvel Studios' upcoming "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." T.I., real name Clifford Joseph Harris...
Read more
Social Heat

Tyrese’s Ex-wife (Samantha Lee) Doesn’t Believe in Dating Anyone Who’s Famous / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Tyrese and Samantha Lee are in the middle of a divorce, and it’s safe to say she might not move on with a fellow...
Read more
Social Heat

Damn! DMX Was Charged with 13 Armed Robberies When He was 15 / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While appearing a new episode of N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN‘s ‘Drink Champs,’ (a tipsy) DMX reveals he was charged with 13 armed robberies at...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO