Sunday, February 28, 2021
Emmanuel Acho in As Host of ‘The Bachelor: After the Final Rose’

By Fisher Jack
Emmanuel Acho
If you haven’t heard, ex-NFLer and n ow media personality Emmanuel Acho will host “The Bachelor: After the Final Rose” on Monday. That’s because longtime “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison recently took a leave of absence.

Earlier this month Harrison stepped down after defending current contestant Rachael Kirkconnell for a resurfaced photo in which she appears to be attending a plantation-themed fraternity formal in 2018, and previously “liking” Confederate flag-related TikToks; Harrison later said his comments in defense of Kirkconnell were made “in a manner that perpetuates racism.”

On Monday, Acho – a best-selling author and the host of the online series “Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man” – is set to interview current “Bachelor” star Matt James, as well as the three women who made it to the final episode.

“It’s both an honor and privilege to be hosting ‘After the Final Rose,’” Acho said. “This is an incredibly pivotal episode on one of the most storied shows in television history.”

The show is set to air Monday at 10:00 p.m., immediately following the season finale of “The Bachelor.”

Fisher Jack

