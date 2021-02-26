Tracy Morgan Talks Filming the ‘Coming to America’ Sequel | EUR Exclusive/WATCH

*”Coming 2 America” is coming to you! The long-awaited sequel to 1988’s “Coming to America,” is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video next month. Fans have been waiting for the release of this film since last year but due to COVID-19 it was pushed back and fans wondered if the film would even be released.

Amazon Studios came through with the bag and now fans will once again get to see their two favorite New York City royal tourists Prince Akeem and Semmi, played by the legendary Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall.

The newly crowned King Akeem (Murphy) learns he has a male heir to his throne. He must once again journey back to Queens, NY to find this heir. Even though Akeem and Semi travel back to the big apple, the sequel mainly takes place in Zamunda. Akeem convinces his son to go back to Zamunda with him. Of course, it is a bit of a culture shock to Lavelle, his son, played by Jermaine Fowler. He’s thrown into not only a different culture but a different way of living as well. Just like Akeem in the original, the movie centers around Lavelle’s journey to adjust to his new world.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Netflix and Lupita Nyong’o Announce Animated Colorism Musical (SULWE) Based on NYT’s Best-seller

But Prince Lavelle does need a sense of home and sends for his uncle from Queens, played by Tracy Morgan. Morgan is a veteran in the game but a new face to “Coming 2 America.” Our correspondent L.Marie spoke with the comedian about his experience filming the sequel.

“As far as the [new cast] we all knew what was at stake and we wanted to be right for Arsenio and Eddie,” said Morgan. He also adds that the vibe on set was like magic. With this star-studded cast, you wouldn’t expect anything less, and they bring that magic to the screen.

“Coming 2 America” streams on Amazon Prime Video starting March 5.