Kanye Dropped $13.2M on His Failed ‘Birthday Party’ Presidential Campaign

*Kanye West reportedly spent $13.2 million on his failed 2020 presidential campaign.

According to the rapper’s Federal Election Commission report, he contributed nearly $12.5 million of his own money while raising a little more than $2 million from outside contributions.

In total, Ye raised $14.5 million to fund his “Birthday Party” campaign, PEOPLE reports.

We previously reported, Kanye spoke with Forbes last summer regarding his White House goals. The Chicago native noted at the time that he was not running as a Democrat or a Republican, but under the “Birthday Party” because “when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday.”

“I would run as a Republican if Trump wasn’t there,” he told the publication. “I will run as an independent if Trump is there.”

“I’m speaking with experts, I’m going to speak with Jared Kushner, the White House, with [Joe] Biden.”

READ MORE: Kanye West Running for President Under the ‘Birthday Party’, Calls Trump a ‘Mess’

During the conversation, Kanye also made clear that he was no longer down with Trump, saying “I am taking the red hat off, with this interview.” He didn’t go into detail about his change of heart, simply saying “It looks like one big mess to me.”

He also referenced the former president visiting the White House bunker amid Black Lives Matter protests. “I don’t like that I caught wind that he hid in the bunker,” Ye told Forbes.

West launched his White House bid on July 4 last year, 122 days before Election Day. His campaign’s focus was on the arts and criminal justice reform. He ended his run four months later.

His Federal Election Commission report shows a breakdown of how the money was spent for his campaign. PEOPLE writes, “West’s campaign spent more than $7.5 million on fees related to “ballot access,” including $1.28 million in payments to Atlas Strategy Group. His campaign’s other top spending centered on legal fees, production for online videos he used to promote his campaign and “Kanye 2020” apparel — which in some cases listed buyers as campaign contributors.”

The most memorable moment from Yeezy’s campaign was the rally he hosted in South Carolina in July. During the event, the artist broke down in tears while recalling how he and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian considered aborting their eldest child, North West.

After his election loss, Kanye tweeted: “WELP KANYE 2024.”