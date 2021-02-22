NE-YO and Crystal Renay Expecting Another Child: #5thandFinal

*NE-YO and his wife Crystal Renay have announced that they are expecting another child.

On Sunday, the Grammy Award-winning artist, 41, announced: “Overjoyed to announce…… the family is expanding…👶🏽!” NE-YO wrote, adding “You ready baby? Let’s go!,” he wrote on social media.

His message was accompanied by a video showing Renay’s baby bump. The couple is parents to sons Roman Alexander-Raj, 2½, and Shaffer Chimere Jr., 5. NE-YO is also father to son Mason Evan, 9, and daughter Madilyn Grace, 10, from his previous relationship.

In his baby announcement, he added the hashtags, “#Number5 #5thandFinal #BlessingsOnBlessings.”

The star previously opened up about bouncing back from him and Crystal’s near-divorce by renewing their vows and solidifying their commitment to each other.

Earlier this year, Ne-Yo posted a video on Instagram of the moment when he proposed to Smith during a New Year’s Eve gathering.

“I love you,” he said. “We have decided that this is our forever. With that being said I need you to know that there is no where on the face of the planet that I would rather be. There is no one on the face of the planet that I would rather be with.”

He then got down on one knee and asked: “Crystal Renay Smith. Will you marry me again?”

Crystal gushed about re-marrying Ne-Yo in a post on Instagram.

“This proposal of the renewal of our vows means so much more to us. Life has tried to break us so many times over,” she wrote. “The continued prayer for our downfall 😑but we come back stronger every time‼️they say I’m crazy for loving you but baby they just don’t know.. my twin flame 🔥 I’ll love for a thousand years and then I’ll love you for a thousand more 🤍 All that matters is two 🤍 And Damn babe! You did that !! It’s a damn glacier on my finger.

Ne-Yo had filed for divorce in early 2020, saying his marriage was “irretrievably broken.” The couple ultimately reconciled as they quarantined together during the COVID pandemic last year.