Monday, February 22, 2021
Home Relationships Family - Parenting - Births
Family - Parenting - Births

NE-YO and Crystal Renay Expecting Another Child: #5thandFinal

By Ny MaGee
0

Crystal+Renay+Ciroc+Celebrates+DJ+Khaled+Birthday+JmAx4lT-rR1l
Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay attend The Four cast Sean Diddy Combs, Fergie, and Meghan Trainor Host DJ Khaled’s Birthday Presented by CÎROC and Fox on December 2, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California.

*NE-YO and his wife Crystal Renay have announced that they are expecting another child.  

On Sunday, the Grammy Award-winning artist, 41, announced: “Overjoyed to announce…… the family is expanding…👶🏽!” NE-YO wrote, adding “You ready baby? Let’s go!,” he wrote on social media.

His message was accompanied by a video showing Renay’s baby bump. The couple is parents to sons Roman Alexander-Raj, 2½, and Shaffer Chimere Jr., 5. NE-YO is also father to son Mason Evan, 9, and daughter Madilyn Grace, 10, from his previous relationship.

In his baby announcement, he added the hashtags, “#Number5 #5thandFinal #BlessingsOnBlessings.”

READ MORE Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith to Renew Vows After Almost Divorcing [VIDEO]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NE-YO (@neyo)

The star previously opened up about bouncing back from him and Crystal’s near-divorce by renewing their vows and solidifying their commitment to each other. 

Earlier this year, Ne-Yo posted a video on Instagram of the moment when he proposed to Smith during a New Year’s Eve gathering.

“I love you,” he said. “We have decided that this is our forever. With that being said I need you to know that there is no where on the face of the planet that I would rather be. There is no one on the face of the planet that I would rather be with.”

He then got down on one knee and asked: “Crystal Renay Smith. Will you marry me again?”

Crystal gushed about re-marrying Ne-Yo in a post on Instagram. 

“This proposal of the renewal of our vows means so much more to us. Life has tried to break us so many times over,” she wrote. “The continued prayer for our downfall 😑but we come back stronger every time‼️they say I’m crazy for loving you but baby they just don’t know.. my twin flame 🔥 I’ll love for a thousand years and then I’ll love you for a thousand more 🤍 All that matters is two 🤍 And Damn babe! You did that !! It’s a damn glacier on my finger.

Ne-Yo had filed for divorce in early 2020, saying his marriage was “irretrievably broken.” The couple ultimately reconciled as they quarantined together during the COVID pandemic last year.

Previous articleCapitol Police Officer: ‘I Got Called the N-Word a Couple Dozen Times’ by MAGA Rioters (Watch)
Next articlePrince Markie Dee May Have Died From Cardiovascular Issues, Manager Says
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ Director (Shaka King): ‘I Thought it was the Best Idea I’d Ever Heard’

Fisher Jack - 0
*Eight years ago, Shaka King was struggling as a Black filmmaker trying to make it in Hollywood. Now, his film "Judas and the Black...
Read more
Social Heat

Beyonce’s Barely-there Backside Thong Snaps & Vids Heat Up the ‘Gram / LOOK!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Hey y'all, as you can no doubt tell, this particular Social Heat post is a scorcher! We've got Beyonce doing what she does best:...
Read more
Social Heat

LaKeith Stanfield Calls Charlamagne Tha God A ‘Hoe’ After Radio Host’s ‘Judas’ Comment About Him

Fisher Jack - 0
*LaKeith Stanfield has a message for Charlamagne Tha God after the radio personality took a shot at his portrayal of FBI snitch William O'Neal...
Read more
Social Heat

UK Man Surrenders to Police for ‘Peace and Quiet’ from Quarantine People He was Stuck With

Fisher Jack - 0
*A wanted man in West Sussex, UK, whose identity has not been disclosed, ended up turning himself in to police because he couldn’t stand...
Read more
Social Heat

2 People (Camyrn King, Yvonne Crawford) Arrested in Shooting of Woman in ATL Cinema

Fisher Jack - 0
*Two people have been arrested after shooting a woman who shushed them in an AMC movie theater back on January 9 of this year. On...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO