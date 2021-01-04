Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith to Renew Vows After Almost Divorcing [VIDEO]

*Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith are bouncing back from their near-divorce by renewing their vows and solidifying their commitment to each other.

Ne-Yo posted a video on Instagram of the moment when he proposed to Smith during a New Year’s Eve gathering.

“I love you,” he said. “We have decided that this is our forever. With that being said I need you to know that there is no where on the face of the planet that I would rather be. There is no one on the face of the planet that I would rather be with.”

He then got down on one knee and asked: “Crystal Renay Smith. Will you marry me again?”

Crystal gushed about re-marrying Ne-Yo in a post on social media.

“This proposal of the renewal of our vows means so much more to us. Life has tried to break us so many times over,” she wrote. “The continued prayer for our downfall 😑but we come back stronger every time‼️they say I’m crazy for loving you but baby they just don’t know.. my twin flame 🔥 I’ll love for a thousand years and then I’ll love you for a thousand more 🤍 All that matters is two 🤍 And Damn babe! You did that !! It’s a damn glacier on my finger.

Ne-Yo had filed for divorce in early 2020, saying his marriage was “irretrievably broken.” The couple ultimately reconciled as they quarantined together during the COVID pandemic.

During his February appearance on the “Private Talk with Alexis Texas” podcast, Ne-Yo explained his decision to publicly announce his divorce.

“The reason that I went ahead and made it known on the podcast at the time was because I had gotten word that it had gotten out and I was trying to get in front of the blogs and everybody. I’ve always hated the whole third-person thing, if I don’t hear it from the horse’s mouth, I don’t believe it. So I decided to get in front of it before it became a rumor or an accusation and all kinds of extras were put on it. The bottom line is what I meant by ‘our demons don’t mesh,’ is that, there’s not a perfect person walking around the face of this planet,” he said.

“I have my issues, she definitely had her issues, and at the time we just weren’t in a place where we could help each other through our issues. My issues became a reason for us to not be together, as did hers…Everybody has demons, everybody is fighting a demon of some sort, and ours just weren’t allowing us to be together at the time. I thought that I was getting in front of it by going ahead and declaring it,” he added.

Ne-Yo and Smith tied the knot in 2016 and share two sons, Shaffer Jr. and Roman.