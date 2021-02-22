Monday, February 22, 2021
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Donate to Repair Roof at Texas Women’s Shelter

By Ny MaGee
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Getty

*The Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support in Dallas was hit hard by the recent winter storms, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped up to offer financial relief via their nonprofit Archewell Foundation. 

“Today the news of our damages reached Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!” the shelter, which helps women and children escaping abusive situations. “Through their nonprofit, they are supporting us by replacing the roof at our transitional housing facility & helping us meet our immediate needs. THANK YOU, ARCHEWELL FOUNDATION!”

The Sussexes’ donation will help repair the damage done at Annie’s House, the transitional housing facility, per PEOPLE.

“Today, we were notified that through the actions of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s nonprofit, Archewell Foundation, Prince Harry and Meghan will make a donation to help us get back on our feet,” said Jan Langbein, CEO of Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support. “Not only will this gift provide for our critical needs, it shines an international spotlight on violence against women and children, letting survivors know that they are not alone.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Officially Ditch Royal Roles, Stripped of Titles

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry, who announced on Valentine’s Day that they are expecting their second child, will sit down with Oprah next month for a candid interview that will air Sunday, March 7 on CBS.

The couple recently confirmed that they will not be returning as “working members of the royal family,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“Following conversations with the duke, the queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the royal family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service,” the statement continued. “The honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by the duke and duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty before being redistributed among working members of the royal family.”

In response, Harry and Meghan fired back in a statement: “We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

