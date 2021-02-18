Kanye Not Faring Well in Split from Kim: ‘He Knows What He’s Losing’

*PEOPLE is reporting that Kanye West is apparently not doing well amid the split from his wife Kim Kardashian and reportedly has limited contact with her and their children.

A source close to the rapper told PEOPLE that the reality of divorce is coming close to Kanye since he has limited contact with his estranged wife and their children. They added that he knows what he’s about to lose since the marriage is practically over. Kim has consistently defended her husband’s antics publicly and privately with her family but a split is inevitable.

“Kanye is not doing well,” the source tells PEOPLE in its latest issue. “He is anxious and very sad. He knows that the marriage is over, and there’s nothing that can be done right now. He also knows what he is losing in Kim.”

The source adds …

“She has defended him privately to her family. She has stood beside him at a time where few wives would have done that. It would have to be a miracle. But Kanye does believe in miracles.”

