BHERC Call For Entries 28th Annual “Sistas Doin’ It For Themselves” Short Film Fest

By BHERC Press
*(Hollywood, CA) – The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center announces a “Call for Entries” for the 28th Annual “Sistas Are Doin’ It For Themselves” Short Film Festival” Saturday, March 27, through Sunday, April 11, 2021. Once again, BHERC invites filmmakers who are telling their stories through various genres to submit their works for consideration in what has traditionally been a blending of contemporary and traditional films.

The entire festival takes place online on the www.BHERC.TV due to COVID – 19.

The SUBMISSION DEADLINE is the 1st of March 2021, 11:59 PM PDT.  Please submit your films online at www.filmfreeway.  All films should meet the following criteria:

  • They must have been completed by a Black Female Director. Others may be on the project.
  • The duration of the films should not exceed 45 minutes in length.
  • The films can be shot in any format, celluloid (S8, 16MM, 35MM …) or digital.
  • There is no age limit

Carmen_r-2
Noted director Carmen Elly Wilkerson is an alum of Sistas Doin It For Themselves Film Fest presented by BHERC

About Sistas Are Doin’ It For Themselves

“SISTAS…” began twenty-eight plus years ago as a call to the entertainment industry to acknowledge that there is grand talent amongst African American women filmmakers. What began as a simple screening and discussion became one of the most recognized inspirational and emulated events of the Black filmmaking community.  This is the only program that has consistently promoted and supported the work of African American women in film for more than two decades.

It is a clear-cut concept: a screening of short films written and/or directed by some of the nation’s top filmmakers with a dialog following.  “Now more than ever the Black female perspective is needed in filmmaking, and we cannot deny their power.  Moreover, the community needs to know and support our “Sister Sheroes” as they tell our stories.  This is an opportunity, and a platform to do just that,” states founder Sandra Evers-Manly.

Normally a live event, “Sistas” streams online for the second year due to the pandemic.  However, participants last year were able to capture the essence of the live event noting, that they had not been able to travel to Los Angeles in the past.  Having the festival online, allowed them the opportunity to participate as well as to meet the filmmakers.  I had a phenomenal experience participating in the BHERC Sistas Are Doin’ It For Themselves Film Festival. My film Blackbird is a proof of concept for a feature script I wrote that is seeking funding. As a filmmaker I felt very supported and I am grateful for an opportunity to share my film with the world and reach a global audience.” Stated Nicole Thompson Director “Blackbird”.

Beyond-The-Lights-1
Pictured: BHERC alum filmmakerss Nate Parker and Gina Prince-Bythewood

The BHERC “Sistas Are Doin’ It For Themselves” Short Film Festival continues to bring to an international audience, outstanding shorts created by Black Female Directors online at BHERC.TV.  Past “Sista filmmakers and participants” have included Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, Shots Fired), Kasi Lemmons (Eve’s Bayou), Yvette Freeman (ER), Dianne Houston (first Black Female to be nominated for an Academy Award / Short Film category) and the Oscar-nominated Dee Rees (Mudbound) just to name a very few. Many of these filmmakers have received high honors and recognition for their achievements and breakthroughs in filmmaking. During the festival panels, guests have a rare chance to participate in an open dialogue and hear the awe-inspiring stories of how these Sistas did it for themselves.

About BHERC.TV

A New streaming service launched in February 2020 that provides short film content — from comedy to drama, narratives to docudrama — produced and directed by Black Filmmakers. BHERC TV is a leading worldwide provider of narrative and documentary short films about the African American experience as well as content from across the diaspora and diverse populations.  For more information about BHERC TV log on to www.BHERC.TV.

About the Host BHERC

Founded in 1996 by Sandra Evers-Manly, the Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center is a nonprofit, public benefit organization designed to advocate, educate, research, develop, and preserve the history and future of Blacks in film and television.  Through film festivals, award ceremonies, book signings, script readings, contests, scholarships, other programs, and special events, BHERC recognizes the contributions of Black men and women in front of and behind the scenes in the entertainment industry.

 

BHERC Press

