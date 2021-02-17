Wednesday, February 17, 2021
9th Toronto Black Film Festival #TBFF21: 154 Films from 25 Countries + Impactful Special Events – Online Now!

*Toronto  –  The 9th annual  Toronto Black  Film Festival (TBFF), presented by TD Bank in collaboration with Global News, announces the official online program and events lineup running February 10 21, 2021. Created by the Fabienne Colas Foundation, TBFF returns for an impactful 9th edition which amplifies more Black voices through a record number of 154 films from 25 countries  and various special events.#TBFF21 promises to inspire through a strong, diverse, and bold  programming, available entirely ONLINE across Canada and around the World, which highlights important topics such as the Women’s  Rights, Mental illness, US politics, Environment, Immigration, Music, Human Rights, Systemic Racism and Black Lives Matter.

#TBFF21 will present  51 World Premieres, 27 International Premieres,  39   Canadian Premieres, 3 Ontario Premieres and 19 Toronto Premieres. TBFF21, Canada’s  largest celebration of    Black History Month  through  films and more,  features  films  from  around  the globe, including Canada, USA, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Cameroon, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, Jamaica, Mexico, Namibia, Nigeria, Poland, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Venezuela amongst others.

Part of TD’s 2021 Black History Month    Series, the Festival  will open on Wednesday, February  10  at  7pm  EST  with Youssef Delara’s FOSTER   BOY, starring Louis Gossett Jr., Shane Paul McGhie, Matthew Modine and executive-produced by Shaquille O’Neal. Then, as of 10pm EST all the films will be accessible online.The Festivalwill close with Mia Donovan’s DOPE  IS DEATH.  The TBFF Black Market  returns  with  insightful  panel  discussions, conferences, and masterclasses with leading members of the Canadian and international TV and film industries. The TBFF Kids Festival is getting a makeover this year with new and exciting activities for the whole family on Family Day (Feb. 15). Finally, Festival-goers can cap off their day with the TBFF Live Performance Series.

Toronto Black Film Festival

The #TBFF21 All Access  Pass is available for only $69  and gives access to all films (Feature Films accessible in  Canada  only  / Short Films Series accessible worldwide). Regular tickets are $8 for Feature Films and $12 for Short Film Series.  All  tickets  and  Passes can be purchased on the Festival’s website.

“Our focus at the Toronto Black Film Festival is to go beyond awareness with concrete actions to foster the inclusion of diversity off and on camera! We feel privileged to be able to amplify the voices of more Black Filmmakers at such an important time in our history. We are enormously proud of this historic 2021 Online edition which highlights the tales and events  that  have  challenged conventions, left a distinctive mark on our times, and changed how we see the world.” Said Fabienne Colas, President and Founder of the TBFF

TBFF BLACK MARKET

Presented by Canadian Heritage in collaboration with the Bell Fund

The TBFF BLACK MARKET space dedicated to the Film & TV industry.

TBFF “SHOW ME THE MONEY” SERIES!

The TBFF Black market is proud to present the FREE Show    Me    the     Money     Series. Everything Black Creators and Producers need and want to know about how to access funding! A special 4-part series featuring Canada’s primary funders:

  • Part 1. Funding for Canadian Artists and Arts Organisations with the Canada Council for the Arts, The Toronto Arts Council, and the Ontario Arts Council
  • Part 2. Funding and Support for Film and Television with The Canada Media Fund, Telefilm and Ontario Creates. Co-presented by the Canada Media Fund
  • Part Funding        and        Support        for        Film,        Television and Digital        Content    with  The  Harold Greenberg Fund and the Shaw Rocket Fund
  • Part 4. A Canada Media    Fund    Case        Co-presented by the Canada Media Fund

TBFF PANELS, CONFERENCES, MASTERCLASSES!

The TBFF Black Market is thrilled to present its lineup of FREE compelling Panel discussions & Masterclasses featuring some of today’s most powerful and influential Black voices addressing important social and industry topics that affect us all:

  • BIPOC: Is the word BIPOC just another acronym to make Black, Indigenous and People of Color invisible? Copresented by Directors Guild of Canada
  • This Seat   is    Taken:    The Absence of Black Leadership Roles in Performing Arts Institutions. Co-presented by ACTRA Toronto
  • Black Wealth Matters: Encouraging Black entrepreneurship

·         What Has Changed Since the BLM Movement?

  • The Fashion    “Oh    So    White”    Industry”:    Racism in the Fashion Industry
  • Not Just    Another    “N-WORD”:    In the context of the art of storytelling, should the N-Word be permitted?
  • In Conversation    with    Wes    Hall:    Wes Hall’s Journey to success – MacLean’s   2021   Power   List   of   Top    50 Most Powerful Canadians. Co-presented by Black North Initiative
  • Fabienne Colas   Foundation’s    Being    Black    in    Canada: Canada’s largest mentorship, training, and creation program to be entirely dedicated to Black filmmakers – 20 emerging Filmmakers from the 2020 cohort talking about creating their first documentary shorts.

Fabienne Colas Foundation’s BEING BLACK IN CANADA

Presented by Netflix, in collaboration with the National Bank, and supported by Telefilm  Canada, Canada Media Fund, the Canada Council for the Arts and various local partners.

20   Canadian   short    films    from   the    2020    cohort!    The FCF’s Being Black in Canada supported 20 Black Canadian Filmmakers, 18 to 30 years old, in Montreal, Toronto and Halifax in the creation of 20   short documentary films (8 to 10 minutes). The filmmakers received professional coaching for each stage of the audiovisual production process then made a  short  documentary  film  under  the tutelage  of industry professionals. A unique project that ensures inspiring emerging artists from culturally diverse backgrounds.

TBFF LIVE PERFORMANCE SERIES

The TBFF Live Performance Series showcases different genres of music, representing the Afrocentric community. In the past three years, we have been on location in various cafes and bars with these performances, but this year we go  Virtual!  Line-up  includes  Steele    and    Hardcore Reggae Band, Joanna Majoko, Eddie and  Quincy Bullen, MelDubé and Kobèna Aquaa-Harrison.

TBFF KIDS FILM FEST

TBFF Kids Film Fest is an Online fun-filled, Family Day celebration,  taking  place  on Monday, February 15, 2021 from 11am to 3pm EST. Children ages 4-12 will get to enjoy a variety of activities from the comfort and safety of their homes. Yoga  with Vonnette Forde of Higher Love Yoga; Arts ‘n’ Crafts with Craftopia  DIY; Story  Book   Reading   with  Jeff  Martin  and Denise Lopes – sponsored byNotability Mobile Bookstore; Afro-Caribbean Dance with Keishia Facey of RiddimFit.

Also    introducing    this    year:    the    PUBLIC’S    CHOICE AWARD!

Every #TBFF21  All  Access   Pass   and/or Ticket(s)   holder will be given the opportunity to vote for their favourite films on the Festival’s online streaming platform in the following categories: Narrative  Features,  Feature  Documentaries, Mid-Length Documentaries, Narrative Short Films, Documentary Short Films.Winners will be announced after the Festival.

The 9th annual Toronto Black Film Festival, created by the Fabienne Colas Foundation, is presented by TD Bank in collaboration with Global News – from February 10 to 21, 2021 ONLINE.

For full #TBFF21 programming and events, visit www.TorontoBlackFilm.com

About the Toronto Black Film Festival

Founded by the Fabienne    Colas     Foundation, The Toronto Black   Film Festival is Canada’s largest celebration of Black History Month through Films and much more. TBFF is dedicated to celebrating the very best in cinematic work dealing with the experiences of black people from a diversity of communities. Our mandate  is  to  provide  an  opportunity  for  filmmakers  from   all ethnic backgrounds to shine the spotlight on  authentic  stories  that  reflect the realities of black experiences. Along with its sister festivals,  the Montreal    International    Black    Film Festival and the Halifax Black  Film  Festival, TBFF showcases new voices in cinema and encourages audiences to see the world in new ways. In connecting black films with diverse audiences, we recognize the differences that make us unique while celebrating the shared values that bring us together.

source: www.TorontoBlackFilm.com

Fisher Jack

