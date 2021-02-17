The Rock Says He’d Run for President … if That’s What the People Want

*President Rock? Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently said that he’s still considering making a White House bid, saying his choice whether to run for president will be “up to the people!”

In an interview with USA Today this week while promoting his new NBC sitcom, “Young Rock,” the 48-year-old entertainer said politics could still be calling his name.

“I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted,” he told the paper. “Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer,” Johnson added. “That would be up to the people… So I would wait, and I would listen.”

MORE FROM EURWEB: Georgia Substitute Teacher Arrested, Charged After Masturbating in Front of Second Graders [VIDEO]