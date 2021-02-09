Shaunie’s Not Hatin’ on Ex-Shaquille O’Neal – She’s Rootin’ for Him to Find Love / WATCH

Shaunie O’Neal is not a selfish ex-wife. Nope. She says she’s rooting for ex-husband Shaq to remarry. And not only that, she’ll be there to watch him walk down the aisle.

“When I see Shaq with a new woman I’ll be like, ‘Oh, is this the one. Please let this be the one. Like, girl, stick in there — you got this,’” the “Basketball Wives” creator/founder and producer told Page Six.

She added, “We have talked about [it], and we would be at each other’s wedding.”

Shaunie and Shaq, who share four children and each have a child from a previous relationship, were married in 2002 and separated in 2007. They filed for divorce in 2009.

