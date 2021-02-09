Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Halle Berry Claps Back at Instagram Trolls Who Claim She ‘Can’t Keep a Man’

By Ny MaGee
halle berry -getty

*Halle Berry has clapped back at online trolls who are harassing her over her love life.

It all started on Saturday when Berry shared a quote on Instagram that read, “Women don’t owe you s—.” One IG user commented, “@halleberry you’re right, men definitely don’t owe women anything, same as women don’t owe men anything. @halleberry you may have to start looking in the mirror, because it’s definitely you. What is it that you’re doing wrong? With all of your accomplishments, fame, beauty, it seems as if you can’t keep a man. I get the feeling that you’re too controlling, demanding and probably full of your self [sic]. IDK but it’s definitely you. Ask yourself, what is it that you’re doing wrong.”

Berry replied, “Who said I wanted to keep them? I’m all about living your best life, if you make a wrong move, course correct and re-spin and start again!”

Another follower claimed her post is “not what most wives tell their husbands who pay for everything,” Berry shot back, “Well, I’m not one of them. No man has ever taken care of me….EVER!” And after another critic asked if she “had some trouble with men” in her life, Berry replied, “Nope, they had trouble with me.”

Check out her IG post below.

READ MORE: Halle Berry Reflects On Being Only Black Woman to Win Best Lead Actress Oscar

 

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

Berry is currently dating singer Van Hunt. She was previously married to David Justice from 1993 to 1997 and Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005, and Olivier Martinez from 2013 until they divorced in 2015. Berry and Martinez share 7-year-old son Maceo. She is also mother to 12-year-old daughter Nahla from her relationship with ex Gabriel Aubry.

“I have learned to deal with three failed marriages—which has not been easy, especially when there’s children involved,” Berry said at the 2017 City Summit in Los Angeles. “And, you know, I think everybody, especially women, we go into a marriage thinking that it’s going to last forever and this is our prince, you know, on that shiny horse. That’s what fairy tales taught me as a kid, and I’m kind of anti fairy tales today. But, we go in there with that hope. And so when it falls apart, it feels like a huge failure and a huge disappointment.”

She added, “What I’ve learned is that in every one of those situations, as hard as it was, and sometimes embarrassing, I learned so much about myself,” she shared. “So, all of those relationships were necessary for me. We all come here with lessons that we have to learn, and those relationships provided me the lessons that got me to where I am right now. And so, for that, I’m grateful, but it’s been hard. It’s been a difficult part of my life.”

Lee Daniels Announces 'The Spook Who Sat by the Door' Pilot Ordered by FX
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

