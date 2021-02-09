Tuesday, February 9, 2021
#GorillaGlueGirl Turns to Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon for Help Saving Her Hair

By Ny MaGee
Tessica_Brown Gorilla Glue
Tessica Brown

*The TikToker who put Gorilla Glue in her hair because she ran out of her usual styling products, has turned to a plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills for help.  

According to TMZ, Dr. Michael Obeng says he can remove the adhesive spray product from her hair via a lengthy procedure. 

We previously reported, the Louisiana woman dubbed #GorillaGlueGirl finally took the advice of several social media users and checked herself into the hospital on Saturday.

In case you missed it, the woman, identified as Tessica Brown, took to TikTok on Feb, 4 to warn her followers not to use the industrial-strength adhesive as a hair spray, should you run out of your regular hair product and need something to hold you over.

Brown, whose hair appears to be permanently shellacked to her scalp, said she usually uses Got2b Glued freeze spray to “finish off” her hair, but ran out of the product. “So I used this,” she said, holding the Gorilla Glue spray toward the camera. “Bad, bad, bad idea.”

READ MORE: Woman Who Put Gorilla Glue in Hair Reportedly Set to Sue – Company Responds

 

A source tells TMZ that healthcare workers tried to put acetone on the back of her head, but it burned her scalp and only made the glue gooey before hardening back up, so her mission to get the glue out was pretty unsuccessful. Now Brown has reportedly lawyered up to go after Gorilla Glue. Why? Well, apparently the label on the product she used says do not use on eyes, skin or clothing with no mention of hair, which Tessica feels is misleading, TMZ reports. Insiders claim Tessica felt the product was okay to use on her scalp because the label said multi-use. Now that her experiment turned out to be an epic fail, she wants to get paid for her stupidity.

In the meantime, she is reportedly flying Wednesday from Louisiana to Los Angeles to have the procedure done with the plastic surgeon. Dr. Obeng estimates it will take 2 or 3 days to completely rid her hair of Gorilla Glue.

Tessica says her hair’s been stuck in place for about a month. Dr. Obeng is performing the procedure for free. The estimated cost is $12,500, according to the report.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

