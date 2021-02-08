Monday, February 8, 2021
Woman Who Put Gorilla Glue in Hair Reportedly Set to Sue – Company Responds

By Fisher Jack
*According to TMZ, Tessica Brown has reportedly lawyered up after her whole Gorilla Glue debacle.

Sources tell the news site that Tessica has reportedly hired an attorney and is weighing her legal options against Gorilla Glue. Why? Well, apparently the label on the product she used says do not use on eyes, skin or clothing with no mention of hair, which Tessica feels is misleading, TMZ reports. Meanwhile, the company says all of its products are considered permanent and the packaging states it too. However, sources tell TMZ Tessica felt it was okay because the product said multi-use.

As we previously, Tessica shared that she put the adhesive spray in her hair after she ran out of her Got2BGlued product. After trying to wash it out, and try at-home remedies, she finally decided to go to the ER to seek professional help. A source tells TMZ that healthcare workers even tired to put acetone on the back of her head, but it burned her scalp and only made the glue gooey before hardening back up, so her mission to get the glue out was pretty unsuccessful.

