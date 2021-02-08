Nene Leakes Parts Ways with Attorney, Manager Following Racism Battle with Bravo

*Nene Leakes has allegedly been dropped by her manager and attorney amid her fight for equality for Black women in reality television.

According to Lovebscott.com, NeNe is no longer represented by manager Steven Grossman at Untitled Entertainment or repped by ICM, and she has parted ways with attorney Darrell Miller of Fox Rothschild LLP.

Leakes took to social media to call out Grossman and rant about an alleged conspiracy against her, thejasminebrand.com reported.

“You can’t turn on your teammate and get away with this @stevengrossman#DarrellMiller #Foxrothschild suppression, retaliation, discrimination, unequal pay, devaluation against black women is real, it’s painful and it hurts. I will fight for all women rights PS: FIX IT,” she wrote.

read more: NeNe Leakes Wants Fans to Boycott ‘RHOA’ Over Treatment of Black Women

She later clapped back at a Twitter user who said she tweets about “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” every week after the show airs Sunday night.

“I don’t tweet about the show & don’t watch the show! My concern is black women treatment behind! The abuse u DO NOT see which is VERY real. Please don’t fun of it. It’s very painful,” Leakes replied.

She followed up with, “Sorry abt my typos! I don’t tweet abt the show, i do not watch the show, i don’t talk abt the show & i don’t talk abt the girls. My concern is the treatment & abuse behind the scenes that you DO NOT see. Please don’t make fun of that. It’s real, painful & it’s happening.”

NeNe then claimed to have several texts from her former RHOA co-stars that support her allegations of racism at Bravo and against ex-boss Andy Cohen.

“I have numerous emails, text messages, RHOA group text, voice recording that go back yearsssss. I never got rid of anything! Fix your dirty work. Being a racist is so yesterday,” she wrote.