Walmart Donates $14M to ‘Help Advance Racial Equity’

*Walmart has donated $14 million dollars to various racial equity initiatives, as part of a larger pledge of $100 million made in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

A press release on its corporate website noted that the money will fund a wide range of initiatives, with $1 million to reduce student loan debt of HBCU seniors, $5 million to heart-healthy programs in Black communities, and $2.7 million going to COVID-19 vaccine awareness.

“Walmart has made a commitment to advancing racial equity, finding areas where we, as a company, can best contribute our resources and expertise to change society’s systems that perpetuate racism and discrimination,” said Kirstie Sims, senior director of the Walmart.org Center for Racial Equity. “We are excited to announce our initial investment to these deserving nonprofits that help advance racial equity through their organizations every day.”

READ MORE: Walmart Rewards Principal Henry Darby with $50k to Help Students in Need [VIDEO]

Educator excellence 👨‍🏫✨Henry Darby is a gem. He joined our overnight team at Store 3367 in North Charleston, SC, to make extra money to support students in need. Walmart surprised his school this morning on the @TODAYshow with a $50,000 donation! 💙👏 https://t.co/VifcAFKwEH — Walmart World (@WalmartWorld) January 29, 2021

“When we address racial gaps in health, wealth and opportunity, we strengthen our communities and make our economy work better for everyone,” said Maurice A. Jones, president and CEO of LISC. “That’s why innovative collaborations between business and philanthropy are so important, especially with partners like Walmart. Working together, we can fuel strategies that break down systemic barriers and help build a broadly shared prosperity throughout the country.”

Since making its pledge for racial equity in June 2020, Walmart has launched additional programs and announcements to foster progress both internally and externally. In September, Walmart released its first-ever Culture, Diversity and Inclusion mid-year report, shifting from annual to twice per year. Walmart also announced it would be partnering with North Carolina A&T State University, America’s largest and top-ranked HBCU, to launch the Equity in Education Initiative. The new program is aimed at increasing the number of African American college graduates securing careers in fields critical to the nation’s workforce.

In November, the retailer delivered on its commitment to invest in Chicago by opening two new Walmart Health centers that provide affordable and accessible health care for members of the Chicago community.

*via press release

source: Walmart