*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

The wife of the alliterate rapper/actor is all in on going after the alliterate talk show host about something that happened a long long time ago. Maybe, instead of that, you can focus on the fact that while married, your husband has impregnated at least three women.

Can you guess the alliterate rapper/actor, his wife and the talk show host?