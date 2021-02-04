Thursday, February 4, 2021
Home News
News

Amanda Gorman Covers Time’s ‘Black Renaissance’ Issue + A Conversation with Michelle Obama

By Ny MaGee
0

TIM210215_Amanda.Gorman.CoverFINAL2
Cover credits: photograph by Awol Erizku for TIME taken on Jan. 29; fashion styling by Jason Bolden; makeup by Autumn Moultrie—The Wall Group; dress by Greta Constantine

*National poet laureate Amanda Gorman graces TIME magazine’s special issue honoring Black culture and the arts, dubbed the second Black Renaissance. 

The publication collaborated with author, educator, and activist Ibram X. Kendi to curate the project which features a conversation between Gorman and Michelle Obama. 

“We’re living in an important moment in Black art because we’re living in an important moment in Black life,” Gorman said to Obama during their discussion. “Whether that’s looking at what it means politically to have an African-­American President before Trump, or looking at what it means to have the Black Lives movement become the largest social movement in the United States. 

“What’s been exciting for me is I get to absorb and to live in that creation I see from other African-­American artists that I look up to. But then I also get to create art and participate in that historical record…. In all the forms of expression of human  life, we’re seeing that artistry be informed by the Black experience. I can’t imagine anything more exciting than that,” she added. 

Gorman made history as the youngest National poet laureate when she recited her poem, “The Hill We Climb,” at the inauguration of President Joe Biden last month.

READ MORE: Amanda Gorman: Youngest Inaugural Poet Tops Amazon Best Seller List

The project also includes a conversation between three of today’s most accomplished ­novelists—Brit Bennett, Jasmine Guillory and Jacqueline ­Woodson—who gather in a roundtable discussion with Rebecca Carroll about the difference between a renaissance and a trend as well as the power of their storytelling. 

The Black Renaissance issue features contributions from celebrated Black artists including Ava DuVernay, Lynn Nottage, Jesmyn Ward, Brit Bennett, Jasmine Guillory, Jacqueline ­Woodson and more, and a moving essay from Chad Sanders about the hidden price of commodifying Black. 

TIME editor in chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal writes in his letter to readers: “When historian, TIME 100 honoree and How to Be an Anti­racist author Ibram X. Kendi approached TIME with the idea to partner on a project about marking this moment as a Black cultural renaissance, the most challenging question we faced was how to choose which of the innumerable artists and works—across poetry, film, television, music, theater and more—to highlight…. This renaissance features works that directly explore the quest for racial justice, as well as art that mines the everyday realities of moving through the world as a Black person—­finding the comedy and drama in work, relationships and family.” 

Kendi writes: “In this first Black History Month after the racial reckoning of 2020, I feel impelled to do what historians rarely do: mark history while the story is still being written…. We are living in the time of a new ­renaissance—what we are calling the Black ­Renaissance—the third great cultural revival of Black Americans, after the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s, after the Black Arts Movement of the 1960s and 1970s. Black creators today were nurtured by these past cultural ­revivals—and all those brilliant creators who sustained Black Arts during the 1980s and 1990s. But if the Harlem Renaissance stirred Black people to see themselves, if the Black Arts Movement stirred Black people to love themselves, then the Black Renaissance is stirring Black people to be themselves. Totally. Unapologetically. Freely.” 

The special edition of TIME will go on sale Friday, February 5.

Previous articlePatti LaBelle, Verdine White Part of Rock Hall’s Black History Month Screening of ‘Mr. Soul’ (Trailer)
Next articleIssa Rae Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of Acclaimed YouTube Series ‘Awkward Black Girl’ [VIDEO]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Monique Samuels Claims She’s NEVER Going Back to ‘RHOP’ – Not Down with the Nastiness

Fisher Jack - 0
*Monique Samuels’ exit from Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac is a permanent one. The reality star quit the show after the fifth season...
Read more
Business

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos will Step Down As CEO / Andy Jassy will Take Over

Fisher Jack - 0
*Amazon announced that CEO Jeff Bezos will be stepping down from his top role and transitioning to the role of executive chair of the...
Read more
Social Heat

JaRule Has No Problem with Trump Using His New ICONN App After Twitter Ban

Fisher Jack - 0
*Although former President Donald Trump has been booted from almost all the popular social media apps, he’s still free to use one. While speaking...
Read more
Social Heat

Woman (‘Courtside Karen’) Who Called LeBron A F**king Loser’ Apologizes

Fisher Jack - 0
*Juliana Carlos, the woman dubbed "Courtside Karen” following her verbal altercation with Lakers star Lebron James, is speaking out once again, but this time...
Read more
Social Heat

Mariah Carey Sued by Her Estranged Sister Alison Over Memoir Allegations

Fisher Jack - 0
*So much for sisterly love. In her latest memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” the singer claimed her older sister Alison was abusive towards...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO