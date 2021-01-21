Thursday, January 21, 2021
Amanda Gorman: Youngest Inaugural Poet Tops Amazon Best Seller List

By Ny MaGee
*Amanda Gorman delivered a passionate reading of her poem “The Hill We Climb,” at the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Wednesday — making the 22-year-old the youngest ever inaugural poet.

Now, her two books — “Change Sings” and “The Hill We Climb” — already hold the No. 1 and No. 2 spots on Amazon’s bestseller list, and they don’t hit shelves until September, per Deadline.

“The Hill We Climb” is Gorman’s debut collection of poetry.

Gorman’s upcoming releases have topped “A Promised Land” by President Barack Obama (currently in the No. 5 spot).

Amanda Gorman Surprised by One Of Her Idols, Lin-Manuel Miranda, on 'GMA'

We previously reported, the nation’s youngest ever inaugural poet stole the show during the Biden/Harris inauguration Wednesday. She took the podium and delivered, with poise and boldness, her original poem “The Hill We Climb,” a riveting, inspirational work that acknowledged the nation’s past while affirming its promise.

“We’ve learned that quiet isn’t always peace and the norms and notions of what just is, isn’t always justice. And yet the dawn is hours before we knew it, somehow we do it, somehow we’ve weathered and witnessed a nation that isn’t broken but simply unfinished,” Gorman recited at the inauguration. “So, while once we asked, ‘how could we possibly prevail over catastrophe?’, now we assert, ‘how could catastrophe possibly prevail over us?’ We will not march back to what was, but move to what shall be, a country that is bruised but whole, benevolent but bold, fierce and free. We will not be turned around or interrupted by intimidation.”

After her performace, Oprah tweeted, “I have never been prouder to see another young woman rise! Brava Brava, @TheAmandaGorman! Maya Angelou is cheering—and so am I.” Oprah also gifted the poet a caged bird ring to honor Angelou. 

Gorman tweeted, “Thank you! I would be nowhere without the women whose footsteps I dance in. While reciting my poem, I wore a ring with a caged bird—a gift from @Oprah for the occasion , to symbolize Maya Angelou, a previous inaugural poet. Here’s to the women who have climbed my hills before.”

This young lady can now take her place among past inaugural poets including Maya Angelou, Robert Frost, Miller Williams, Richard Blanco and Elizabeth Alexander.

