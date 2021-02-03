Wednesday, February 3, 2021
‘Harlem On My Mind’ is MSNBC’s Special BHM Series of the ‘Into America with Trymaine Lee’ Podcast Beginning Tomorrow, Feb. 4

By Fisher Jack
*Tomorrow, MSNBC’s Trymaine Lee will present a special four-part series in his podcast Into AmericaHarlem On My Mind,” — bringing listeners into the interconnected lives of four Black creators in and around the Harlem Renaissance that helped define what it means to be Black in America today.

The Great Migration ushered nearly 200,000 Black Americans into the three-square-mile Manhattan neighborhood of Harlem. A period of art, culture and intellectualism was born, and the likes of Marcus Garvey and Zora Neale Hurston became leading figures of the Harlem Renaissance. But so many other individuals contributed to this movement of social consciousness and self-determination.

Throughout the month of February, Into America brings listeners into the lives of these figures and their contributions to Blackness. The series begins when Lee acquires Jacob Lawrence’s print titled “Schomburg Library.” It’s signed by him and inscribed to Abram Hill. What unfolds in this series is a journey of discovery, through conversations with friends, historians and experts, to understand who these men and women were and the roles they played in shaping Black culture.

Follow Lee’s journey and download Into America wherever you get your podcasts beginning tomorrow, February 4.

Fisher Jack

