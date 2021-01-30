800 Capitol Rioters Just Might Get Away Clean As Justice Dept. Considers Dropping Charges

*While there were zero issues with locating and prosecuting Black Lives Matter protestors, The Washington Post reports that the FBI and Justice Department are considering NOT charging up 800 Capitol thugs who stormed the building on January 6; leaving five people dead and dozens injured.

On Saturday (Jan. 23), the article was published revealing federal law enforcement officials are privately debating on whether or not they should let some odd 800 terrorists walk free after the treasonous and deadly event. Currently, more than 100 people have already been arrested, including the Proud Boys leader Joe Biggs.

Reportedly, in an attempt to not overwhelm the local Washington, D.C. courthouses, the DOJ and FBI are debating their next move with prosecuting all of the rioters. If they fail to do so, this results in hundreds, really the majority, of rioters skipping any criminal charges and consequences for their truly terroristic actions — which were plagued upon peaceful Black Lives Matter protestors without validity.

