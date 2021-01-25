Meet Krystina Arielle, the Latest Black Member of the ‘Star Wars’ Fam to be Racially Targeted

*The Twitter account for “Star Wars” is defending the Black host of its new web companion show for the upcoming “Star Wars: The High Republic” series after she became the target of vicious online racist attacks.

Krystina Arielle, who will debut as host of “The High Republic Show” series later this week, has been flooded with racist messages about her past tweets in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. One of her tweets last June read: “And I was in such a good mood. White People: You do not get to absolve people of racism. You do not get to point out their ‘Growth’ when they say black lives matter after treating us as if we don’t. You don’t get to accept apologies on our behalf. That shouldn’t need to be said.”

Another read: “Just a reminder that white women are just as complicit in upholding and enforcing white supremacy.”

Over the weekend, Arielle posted screenshots of some of the abuse she’s received, with the comment: “We(ll) the last 24 hours have been … not the greatest.”

View below:

“Star Wars” responded with a tweet on its official account that reads: “Our Star Wars community is one of hope and inclusivity. We do not stand for bullying and racism. We support @KrystinaArielle.”

Arielle isn’t the only member of the “Star Wars” family to be targeted with racial abuse. Both John Boyega and “The Last Jedi” star Kelly Marie Tran have been harassed by online trolls.

Below are some past interviews that display Arielle’s genuine video game, D&D and comic book fandom: