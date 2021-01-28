K. Michelle Announces Exit From ‘Love and Hip Hop’ for New Lifetime Show

*K. Michelle took to Instagram Wednesday to announce she’s exiting the VH1 reality series “Love and Hip Hop” to focus on a new project for Lifetime.

The singer first appeared on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” before moving on to “Love & Hip Hop: New York,” “K. Michelle: My Life” and “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.”

“For 6 years of my life I was on a show called Love and Hip Hop it really helped me reach a lot of my goals at that time, I’ll never knock that blessing,” she wrote.

“But I knew in my heart, I could no longer participate in something I was not passionate about, and had no desire to be on camera with any of the cast,” she continued. “I just didn’t care. I knew it was time for something bigger than throwing drinks. I wanted to turn my pain into purpose.”

“So it’s finally here. I start filming my new show on Lifetime in Feb and it’s such an amazing feeling to not only watch your dreams come true but to KNOW ILL BE HELPING WOMEN TO LIVE,” she added.

In the caption of her post, K.Michelle also noted: “Feb is go time??” and tagged Lifetime producers Jesse Collins, Carlos King and Scott Shatsky.

Meanwhile, K. Michelle previously clapped back at critics after she praised R. Kelly on social media.

“I swear if Rob was here so many of my musical questions would be answered,” she tweeted. “If you have a mentor u need to learn as much musically as possible, but I took so days of learning for granted never knowing this would happen to him.”

She also believes that Kelly is being “crucified,” calling his penchant for underage girls a “sickness.”

“No one will ever understand how heavy it is watching the person who saved your life be crucified in front of the world for their sickness,” she added.

She later made clear that she is not condoning Kelly’s alleged sex crimes.

“Once again i’m not defending single soul. Wrong is wrong,” she wrote. “But within separating the man from the music, musically I’ve trusted him my whole career and now it’s time to trust my own self. No one will ever understand how heavy it is watching the person who saved your life be crucified in front of the world for their sickness,” she concluded