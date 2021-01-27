Wednesday, January 27, 2021
GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Endorsed Execution of Democratic Politicians

By Ny MaGee
*GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene repeatedly expressed support to execute prominent Democrats before taking office.

CNN’s reported Tuesday that in 2018, Greene wrote on Facebook that “the stage is being set” to hang Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. In 2019, she liked a Facebook comment suggesting Nancy Pelosi get a “bullet to the head.”

Greene also frequently used her Facebook account to push the QAnon conspiracy that several politicians and celebrities are linked to a child sex trafficking.  

In response to reports about her online activity, Greene suggested the “teams of people” who have managed her social media are to blame. 

READ MORE: California Black Newspapers to Willie Brown: Come on Home!

“Over the years, I’ve had teams of people manage my pages. Many posts have been liked. Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views. Especially the ones that CNN is about to spread across the internet,” Greene tweeted on Tuesday. 

After only a few weeks on the job, the Georgia congresswoman was facing calls to step down for refusing to certify the 2020 election of Joe Biden. She also supports the unfounded theories about election fraud.  

The freshman lawmaker previously caught major heat for claiming the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, was a hoax and for expressing racist and anti-Semitic beliefs.

“If Members wearing overcoats are not allowed on the floor of The United States House of Representatives, why would we allow those who’ve liked posts calling for the execution of fellow elected officials?” Rep. Dean Phillips tweeted in response to CNN’s article about Greene’s social media history.

New Jersey Rep. Bill Pascrell also tweeted: “A sitting republican member of Congress called for President Obama, Speaker Pelosi, and others to be murdered.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

