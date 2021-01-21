Thursday, January 21, 2021
Joe Biden-Kamala Harris

Bernie’s Mittens, the Dior Jordans, ‘Hunger Games’ Gaga, Flawless ‘Forever FLOTUS’ & More Inaugural Takeaways (Video Montage)

By EURPublisher01
bernie GettyImages-1230690429
Bernie Sanders at the Presidential Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris – BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/GETTY IMAGES

*From Sen. Bernie Sanders’ homemade mittens, to the Obamas to Lady Gaga, to all of the symbolic purple, the Internet had a field day with the multitude of activity worthy of commentary at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

USA TODAY put together a video montage of the most talked about moments, including the special relationships between Michelle Obama and George W. Bush, and the Obamas’ support of Vice President Kamala Harris.

In addition to the “plum” flawlessness of Forever FLOTUS, fashion standouts in the montage include the $2,000 Dior Air Jordans sported by Kamala Harris’ nephew, the shoulder embellishments her step-daughter Ella Emhoff’s coat, and the pink coat/thigh-high boot combo worn by the president’s granddaughter, Natalie Biden.

We’re here for all of it. Watch below or here at USA TODAY:

