Wednesday, January 20, 2021
New Jersey Couple Suing Rapper A Boogie Wit da Hoodie Over Damages to Rental Property

By Ny MaGee
Getty

*A New Jersey couple has filed a lawsuit against rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie accusing him of causing more than $250,000 in damage to a rental mansion. 

According to Page Six, the lawsuit says the rapper (real name: Julius Dubose) left the $3.3 millon home with “bathroom toilets clogged and overrun by sewerage material which penetrated through the floors and damaging ceilings below.”

The estate is owned by a local doctor, Lawrence Guarino, and his wife, Carol. Last week they filed a lawsuit in New Jersey’s Hackensack Superior Court.

Boogie allegedly leased the home for a year, which was reportedly available for rent for $10,000 per month in 2017. At some point between that time and 2018, he is said to have abandoned the property.

Destruction to the mansion also included “carpets cut out and mismatched pieces replaced damages, stains and tears throughout,’’ “entry doors to be left open with evidence of extensive water damage,’’ “walls and trim damaged” and “damage to the landscape,” while “two vehicles … [were] abandoned on the property,” the court papers alleged, per Page Six.

“[As] a direct and proximate result of the negligent, reckless and/or carelessness of the defendants, the Property sustained extensive damage … that left it unable to be leased until extensive repairs were conducted,’’ the suit said.

The owners are seeking $263,592 in compensation, per the Daily Voice.

Meanwhile, A Boogie was arrested last month on weapons and drug charges.

The artist is best known for his singles “Numbers,” “Drowning” and “Look Back At It.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

