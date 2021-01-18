Monday, January 18, 2021
RHOA Star Cynthia Bailey Says Relationship with Father ‘Strained’ After Domestic Violence PSA

By Ny MaGee
*Cynthia Bailey says her relationship with her father has been strained ever since her mother appeared in a domestic violence PSA.

“After my mom did Kenya’s domestic violence PSA, it caused a huge rift in my relationship with my dad,”  Bailey said on Sunday’s episode of “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Bailey said the PSA opened up childhood wounds and caused a rift between she and her father Elijah. So much so that while planning her wedding to then-fiancé Mike Hill on Sunday’s episode, she questioned whether or not to invite him to their big day.

“Our relationship is strained, because of what I told you happened with the whole Kenya PSA,” she explained to Mike, per PEOPLE.

In case you missed the PSA, check out the clip above.

Cynthia Bailey Addresses Her Lawsuit Against Ex-Husband Peter Thomas Over Bar One [VIDEO]

 

Bailey’s mother Barbara appeared in Moore’s domestic violence PSA three years ago, in which she recalled an alleged incident with Elijah. It aired in season 10, episode 17. In the video, Cynthia said, “When you grow up living with domestic violence, you experience childhood domestic violence.”

Barbara also recalled, “I had Cynthia when I was 18 years old. We got married and he hit me. I didn’t want my daughter to see that,” she said, wiping away tears.

Cynthia said at the time that she was “so proud of my mom for speaking up and sharing her story with the world. She’s from that generation where you just didn’t talk about this stuff. I think being a part of Kenya’s PSA is going to give her the closure that she needs.”

But on Sunday’s epsode of RHOA, she told the cameras: “After my mom did Kenya’s domestic violence PSA, it caused a huge rift in my relationship with my dad.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Cynthia and her mother discussed the PSA, with Barbara noting that she didn’t actually know what it was at the time. 

“I told her about the PSA. It was always her choice, so there was no reason for her to be a part of it, other than she wanted to share her story, which I know for a fact was inspiring to a lot of the women that have dealt with domestic abuse,” Bailey said.

“After my mom did Kenya’s domestic violence PSA, it caused a huge rift in my relationship with my dad,” Cynthia told cameras.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” airs Sundays on Bravo.

