‘Peace of Mind with Taraji’/EUR Exclusive Clip: ‘Are You Bipolar and Going Undiagnosed?’ / WATCH

Hosted by Taraji P. Henson and her best friend and co-host Tracie Jade, the series aims to shine a spotlight on the challenging mental health issues facing us today.

In the next episode, Taraji and Tracie address the mental health disorders bipolarism and schizophrenia.

EXCLUSIVE CLIP: Iman calls himself “crazy” and Taraji tells him not to use that word. She goes on to tell Iman that he should be proud of himself for going to treatment. Iman is a 24-year-old college athlete who has been dealing with his bipolar disorder for two years. Growing up he had mood swings but it wasn’t until he started struggling with anxiety and hallucinations, that he reached his breaking point. Iman is now facing his mental health challenge head-on. WATCH it ABOVE.



