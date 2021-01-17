Sunday, January 17, 2021
‘Peace of Mind with Taraji’/EUR Exclusive Clip: ‘Are You Bipolar and Going Undiagnosed?’ / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*We’ve got an exclusive clip from tomorrow, Monday’s episode of Facebook Watch’s newest talk show, Peace of Mind with Taraji.

Hosted by Taraji P. Henson and her best friend and co-host Tracie Jade, the series aims to shine a spotlight on the challenging mental health issues facing us today.

In the next episode, Taraji and Tracie address the mental health disorders bipolarism and schizophrenia.

  • EXCLUSIVE CLIP: Iman calls himself “crazy” and Taraji tells him not to use that word. She goes on to tell Iman that he should be proud of himself for going to treatment.
    • Iman is a 24-year-old college athlete who has been dealing with his bipolar disorder for two years. Growing up he had mood swings but it wasn’t until he started struggling with anxiety and hallucinations, that he reached his breaking point. Iman is now facing his mental health challenge head-on. WATCH it ABOVE.

OTHER NEWS: Camera Captures Hero Teen Saving 6-Year-Old from Pit Bull Attack (Watch)

Taraji P Henson (Peace of Mind1)

  • Tune-In: Watch all-new episodes of Peace of Mind with Taraji every Monday and Wednesday at 9amPT/12pmET on Facebook Watch. Episodes can be found onfacebook.com/Watch and Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook page:facebook.com/tarajiphenson
  • Show Description: In Peace of Mind with Taraji, Golden Globe Award-Winning Actress Taraji P. Henson and her best friend and co-host Tracie Jade shine a spotlight on the challenging mental health issues facing us today – particularly of those in the Black community. Through personal interviews with both celebrities, experts and everyday people, the series shows how to provide support, bring awareness and help eliminate the stigmas of mental health issues.
Fisher Jack

