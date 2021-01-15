Vanessa Rubio Talks ‘Cobra Kai’ S3/ EUR Exclusive -WATCH

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Netflix’s “Karate Kid” spinoff series, “Cobra Kai” has become a worldwide hit since its launch back in August. Its latest season premiered on January 1st and it has fans hooked.

EUR Correspondent Briana Wright spoke with one of its stars, Vanessa Rubio, about her role in the development of the show.

The series of “Karate Kid” films have been undeniably popular since it came out in the 80s. Vanessa talks about how nostalgic it is now to play a role in its spinoff, having been a fan as a kid.

“I was an 80s baby, the youngest of three. My older brother was really like the karate kid in our house…it was like, always on. Really, it was through watching it with him and my older sister that that came into my life.”

Vanessa’s role as Carmen, Miquel’s mother, is significant to her for reasons beyond nostalgia. Vanessa is a first generation Colombian-American and she expressed how she can personally relate to characters of Carmen and her family.

“To be able to portray a kind of similar character in the role of Carmen, you know, a recent immigrant coming in with all of her heart and survival skills to make it work- that’s something that I know about.”

Carmen and her family are a big deal for Vanessa and for the series as a whole. In its origin, the 80s “Karate Kid’ films rarely depicted women, let alone hispanic women. The presence of Carmen’s character, among others expands the reach of the show.

“It’s evolved out of the 80s stereotypes…but still carries it with it, like us.” said Vanessa.

Along with its evolution, Vanessa agrees that “Cobra Kai” is a hit because of its appeal to both younger and older generations.

“The best experience I’ve had in terms of interaction with fans is when a parent would come up to me and be like ‘Oh my gosh, me and my son watch it!’ or ‘Me and my daughter watch it,’… because there’s not a lot of shows where you can watch as a family, where everybody is entertained.”

Check out “Cobra Kai” now available on Netflix.