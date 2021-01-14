Thursday, January 14, 2021
Keri Hilson, Deborah Joy Winans Star in TV One’s ‘Don’t Waste Your Pretty’ / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*TV One announced the premiere date for its new original film DON’T WASTE YOUR PRETTY, which will premiere on Sunday, February 28 at 8 PM/7C.

Based on the eponymous novel penned by award-winning author and media personality Demetria L. Lucas, the film tells the story of tightly knit friends as they sort out their turbulent life and love issues.

The cast of DON’T WASTE YOUR PRETTY includes Keri Hilson (“Think Like A Man,” “Almost Christmas”), Deborah Joy Winans (“Greenleaf”), Redaric Williams (“The Yard,” “The Young And The Restless”), Jasmine Burke (“Saints & Sinners”), Kaye Singleton (“American Soul”) and Rainey Branch (“Being Mary Jane,” “Grey’s Anatomy”).

After years of extreme career focus, Mykah (Hilson) finally stops making excuses and starts looking for love. Encouraged by her best friends, Mykah embraces the dating scene by taking their suggestions on speed dating, making online connections, and hitting the nightlife, but soon discovers love might be right in front of her. The recent divorcée Jeanné (Wynans) has put the idea of love on ice but has to decide if the burning flame from Mykah’s twin brother Michael (Williams) is warm enough to melt her heart again. Fun-loving, married couple Amma (Singleton) and Aisha (Burke) are #couplegoals of the group but struggle to strike a balance as they embark on their parenthood journey. When jobs, romance, and family interactions prove more complicated than they had ever anticipated, the group of friends knows they can always turn to one another to figure out their next move.

MORE NEWS: Meet the Black Female Entrepreneurs of OWN’s New Unscripted Series ‘Belle Collective’ [WATCH]

Don't Waste Your Pretty - poster

DON’T WASTE YOUR PRETTY is directed by Tamara Bass. The film, written by Katrina O’Gilvie, is produced for TV One by Swirl Films, with Eric Tomosunas and COO Robert A. Boyd II serving as Executive Producers. James Seppelfrick, Ron Robinson, and Keith Neal serve as producers for Swirl Films. For TV One, Susan Henry is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production, Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting, and Robyn Greene Arrington is Vice President of Original Programming and Production.

For more information about TV One’s upcoming programming, including original movies, visit the network’s companion website at www.tvone.tv. TV One viewers can also join the conversation by connecting via social media on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook (@tvonetv) using the hashtag #DONTWASTEYOURPRETTY.

source: TV One

Fisher Jack

