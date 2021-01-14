Thursday, January 14, 2021
Home News
News

Wendy Williams Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted by Late R&B Singer Sherrick

By Ny MaGee
0

WendyWilliamsAppleMorningShowGlobalPremiereBdjlfRrYJHVl

*Wendy Williams is speaking out for the first time about how she was date-raped by R&B singer Sherrick, who died in 1999 at age 41.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Williams was promoting her upcoming Lifetime biopic, “Wendy Williams: The Movie,” when she told reporters about being sexually assaulted by Sherrick, who was popular in the late Eighties and had one hit song, “Just Call.”

The former DJ admitted to being ‘mesmerized’ by the singer, and agreed to go on a date with him when they met for an interview, according to People. Wendy did not say when the rape happened, but she was likely in her early twenties at the time.

“He mesmerized me with his twinkling eyes,” she said. “He flipped the interview around to where he was interviewing me. ‘I was just gaga over this man and he asked me to go to an opening party, an album release party, with him that night.’

She added, “And before the party, I was date-raped by him.”. 

READ MORE: Wendy Williams Says She Doesn’t Regret 25-Year relationship with Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams - Sherrick
Wendy Williams – Sherrick

Wendy also revealed she was date raped in college while attending Northeastern University in Boston from 1982 until 1986.

“Those types of things happen to girls all the time. And they’ve been happening a lot, to a lot of our mothers, grandmothers, great-great-grandmothers and their great-great-grandmothers, too.”

Williams teamed with super-producer Will Packer for her biopic, which chronicles her early days in radio up to her split from her husband and business partner, Kevin Hunter.

Wendy and Kevin called it quits after he knocked up his mistress Sharina Hudson.

The biopic is about “her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show,” a release said, via Page Six

“The life that I’m living right now is my best life, and I have no guilt about saying that. I don’t regret meeting Kevin, I don’t regret falling in love, I don’t regret staying with him for all 25 years, 21 of them married,” Williams told reporters ahead of the movie’s premiere later this month. “I like who I am, so I have no regrets,” she added. 

Wendy executive-produced the film, and is pleased she was able to “clear up half-truths and untruths.”

“I was able to clear up half-truths and untruths. Just when you think you know, you watch a biopic and you learn a whole lot more — and for mine, I wanted to be very truthful,” she said.

“Wendy Williams: The Movie” premieres Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Previous articleJacob Blake Speaks to GMA About Being Shot 7 Times by Kenosha Police Officer [VIDEO]
Next articleBLIND ITEM: The Feds the Actor and the Website
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Wendy Williams Says She Doesn’t Regret 25-Year relationship with Kevin Hunter

Fisher Jack - 0
﻿ *Wendy Williams is set to release her biopic "Wendy Williams: The Movie" later this month on Lifetime and the TV host is getting candid...
Read more
Social Heat

YFN Lucci is A Wanted Man by the Atlanta Police Dept. in a Murder Case

Fisher Jack - 0
*ATL TV station CBS46 is reporting that Atlanta Police are looking for #YFNLucci as he's a suspect following his alleged connection to a murder. Police officers...
Read more
Social Heat

Sean Combs’ LA Home Reportedly Targeted by Burglars

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to the Daily Mail citing TMZ, Diddy’s house in Los Angeles has reportedly been targeted by burglars. Law enforcement told TMZ that an individual...
Read more
Social Heat

Damned if We Do or Don’t: FBI Warns of Violence if Trump is Removed Before End of Term

Fisher Jack - 0
*The FBI is warning that there will be a swarm of armed protests in Washington, D.C. and across all 50 U.S. states if Donald...
Read more
Social Heat

Bayonne NJ ‘Karen’ Arrested for Harassing Black Woman with N-word

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Bayonne, New Jersey “Karen,” identified as 60-year-old Claudia Emanuele, has been charged with harassment after viciously tormenting a 40-year-old Black woman, attacking her...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO