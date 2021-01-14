Wendy Williams Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted by Late R&B Singer Sherrick

*Wendy Williams is speaking out for the first time about how she was date-raped by R&B singer Sherrick, who died in 1999 at age 41.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Williams was promoting her upcoming Lifetime biopic, “Wendy Williams: The Movie,” when she told reporters about being sexually assaulted by Sherrick, who was popular in the late Eighties and had one hit song, “Just Call.”

The former DJ admitted to being ‘mesmerized’ by the singer, and agreed to go on a date with him when they met for an interview, according to People. Wendy did not say when the rape happened, but she was likely in her early twenties at the time.

“He mesmerized me with his twinkling eyes,” she said. “He flipped the interview around to where he was interviewing me. ‘I was just gaga over this man and he asked me to go to an opening party, an album release party, with him that night.’

She added, “And before the party, I was date-raped by him.”.

Wendy also revealed she was date raped in college while attending Northeastern University in Boston from 1982 until 1986.

“Those types of things happen to girls all the time. And they’ve been happening a lot, to a lot of our mothers, grandmothers, great-great-grandmothers and their great-great-grandmothers, too.”

Williams teamed with super-producer Will Packer for her biopic, which chronicles her early days in radio up to her split from her husband and business partner, Kevin Hunter.

Wendy and Kevin called it quits after he knocked up his mistress Sharina Hudson.

The biopic is about “her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show,” a release said, via Page Six.

“The life that I’m living right now is my best life, and I have no guilt about saying that. I don’t regret meeting Kevin, I don’t regret falling in love, I don’t regret staying with him for all 25 years, 21 of them married,” Williams told reporters ahead of the movie’s premiere later this month. “I like who I am, so I have no regrets,” she added.

Wendy executive-produced the film, and is pleased she was able to “clear up half-truths and untruths.”

“I was able to clear up half-truths and untruths. Just when you think you know, you watch a biopic and you learn a whole lot more — and for mine, I wanted to be very truthful,” she said.

“Wendy Williams: The Movie” premieres Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.