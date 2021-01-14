Thursday, January 14, 2021
Meet the Black Female Entrepreneurs of OWN’s New Unscripted Series ‘Belle Collective’ [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
*VIA PRESS RELEASE

OWN’s new Friday night unscripted series “Belle Collective” premieres on January 15, and centers on the personal and professional lives of five successful, glamourous boss women who are redefining what it means to be a southern belle in Jackson, Mississippi. 

From the producers behind the hit “Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” the dynamic women of “Belle Collective,” represent Mississippi’s finest Black female entrepreneurs, determined to break ceilings – glass and otherwise – while shredding long-held stereotypes of the South. They must set aside their differences to redevelop a struggling mid-twentieth century historic district that was once known as the hub for Black-owned businesses.

READ MORE: ‘Daily Show’s’ Roy Wood Jr. Traces Trump’s History of Condoning White Supremacy (Watch)

The five principal belles include:  

  • Dr. Antoinette Liles, one of the few Black female dentists in the state. Dr. Liles is navigating a recent divorce and opening her very own dental practice.
  • Lateshia Pearson is the CEO of the National Women’s Brunch Organization. Her brunches bring powerful women together and help promote self-empowerment, but now she has one goal in mind: to bring the ladies together to revitalize Farish Street, an iconic Black neighborhood in Jackson, Mississippi.
  • Latrice Rogers is the young mastermind and entrepreneur behind Goddess Lengths, the most successful hair care emporium in the region.
  • Marie Hamilton-Abston, a self-made millionaire and CEO of the bustling Hamilton Davis Mental Health empire.
  • Tambra Cherie is the newly single midday diva and on-air radio personality for Jackson’s top hip-hop and R&B station and host of the most controversial radio show in the city, “The Relationship Hour.”

We got to know the ladies during a virtual press event this week and they’re just as excited about taking viewers on a wild ride through the new south. 

Meet the Belles via the clips above and below.

“Belle Collective” is executive produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment with Carlos King and Slane Hatch serving as executive producers. Angela Dugan, Mimi Adams and Cherelle Hinds serve as co-executive producers.

“Belle Collective” premieres Friday, January 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. 

Previous articleAugust Wilson’s Niece Sends Letter to Charlotte School After Student Booted Over ‘Fences’ Controversy
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

