‘Daily Show’s’ Roy Wood Jr. Traces Trump’s History of Condoning White Supremacy (Watch)

*From “very fine people on both sides” to “stand back and stand by,” “The Daily Show’s” Roy Wood, Jr. has put together a montage of Donald Trump’s inability to denounce white supremacists.

All of his greatest hits are here, including that time he claimed never to have heard of former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard David Duke, his inability to call out the Charlottesville racists and the “stand back and stand by” message to the Proud Boys during his presidential debate with Joe Biden.

Also included are Trump’s retweets of racist material, including that video with retirement home folks yelling, “white power,” or pro-Trump material from the handle @whitegenocide.

