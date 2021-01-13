‘The Daily Show’s’ Jordan Klepper Was At The Capitol Insurrection Exposing MAGA Lunacy (Watch)

*Jordan Klepper has filed another report from the MAGA frontlines for “The Daily Show,” this time interviewing Trump supporters and exposing their ignorance of the U.S. constitution in the moments leading up to their invasion of the Capitol.

“I’ve educated myself about this, okay? I don’t know all of what’s in the Constitution,” began one Trumper, who said he would not accept Joe Biden as the next president. Klepper told him, “You should read [the Constitution] because you might be committing a seditious act in an hour and a half.”

“Okay, I’m not gonna comment on that,” the man replied.

The responses just got more ridiculous and self-sabotaging after that.

Watch below: