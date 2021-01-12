Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Tennessee Cop Accused of Kidnapping, Killing Man While on Duty [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*A Tennessee police officer was caught on surveillance video fatally shooting a man he had kidnapped while on duty.

According to PEOPLE, the Memphis Police Department confirmed on Sunday that Officer Patric Ferguson kidnapped 30-year-old  Robert Howard from his home, forced him into the back of a squad car and drove him to another location before murdering him. 

Ferguson, who had been employed by the Memphis Police Department since October 2018, reportedly knew the victim and police allege he was “acting on his own accord.”

After the killing, investigators claim Ferguson used his cell phone to search the Internet for information on how to clean up crime scenes and destroy DNA evidence.

The killer cop was relieved of duty after allegedly admitting to kidnapping and murdering Howard. Ferguson has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated kidnapping, abuse of a corpse and tampering with or fabricating evidence, police said in the news release, per PEOPLE.

Ferguson’s accomplice, 28-year-old Joshua Rogers, who reportedly helped move the victim’s body, has been charged with accessory after the fact, abuse of a corpse and tampering with or fabricating evidence, the report states. 

“No one is above the law,” Memphis Police Department Director Michael Rallings said in a statement on Twitter. “Knowing that a Memphis Police Officer, someone who took an oath to protect and serve, made the decision to commit this horrific crime is devastating.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

