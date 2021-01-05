Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Rep. Ayanna Pressley Speaks Out … On Today’s Georgia Election & Trump’s Electoral College BS! / VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Ayanna Pressley1a - The Real
Rep (MA) Ayanna Pressley

*Today on THE REAL, (1/5/21), Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) speaks out about the Georgia Senate runoff election and President Trump’s attempt to overturn the Electoral College results.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) on the Georgia Senate Runoff Election:

“Georgia, do what you do. Do what only you can do Georgia. Your work is not done. We have got to get control of this Senate, they have been obstructionists in every way, of realizing equity, of justice, of progress and of advancing a comprehensive relief package to meet the needs of the American people to address the scale and scope of this crisis, and to mitigate the hurt. Make no mistake about it, the reason why there are not $2000 cash recurring payments going to the struggling and hurting American people right now is because of Mitch McConnell and this GOP Senate, and Loeffler and Perdue, who have been the Bonnie & Clyde’s of corruption, who will put their personal interests ahead of the needs of Georgians.”

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) on President Trump’s Attempt to Overturn the Electoral College Results:

“The courts are on our side. They have advanced Donald Trump and those who have been complicit in efforts to undermine the integrity of free and fair elections and to ensure a peaceful transfer of power. This is critical. This has been the pillar of our democratic institutions. Foundational to our democracy is a peaceful transfer of power. It’s very ironic that my colleagues across the aisle often characterize themselves as patriots. This is treasonous behavior. This is incredibly unpatriotic. It not only undermines our democratic institutions, but it undermines the American people’s faith in democratic institutions and in free and fair elections. There have been 60 frivolous lawsuits. The courts have ruled in our favor. These folks are just desperate, and they are dangerous. Simply because they cannot accept that their President, who I refer to as the occupant of the White House, has been decisively defeated. Instead of them focusing on how to get real relief to the American people, they have dedicated more time to seeking to undermine free and fair elections. It us unpatriotic, it is sad, and it is dangerous. But I do believe that this outcome will not change.”

Fisher Jack

