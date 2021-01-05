Rep. Ayanna Pressley Speaks Out … On Today’s Georgia Election & Trump’s Electoral College BS! / VIDEO

*Today on THE REAL, (1/5/21), Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) speaks out about the Georgia Senate runoff election and President Trump’s attempt to overturn the Electoral College results.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) on the Georgia Senate Runoff Election:

“Georgia, do what you do. Do what only you can do Georgia. Your work is not done. We have got to get control of this Senate, they have been obstructionists in every way, of realizing equity, of justice, of progress and of advancing a comprehensive relief package to meet the needs of the American people to address the scale and scope of this crisis, and to mitigate the hurt. Make no mistake about it, the reason why there are not $2000 cash recurring payments going to the struggling and hurting American people right now is because of Mitch McConnell and this GOP Senate, and Loeffler and Perdue, who have been the Bonnie & Clyde’s of corruption, who will put their personal interests ahead of the needs of Georgians.”

MORE NEWS: Raven-Symoné Speaks on Bringing Even More Drama to ‘Empire’

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) on President Trump’s Attempt to Overturn the Electoral College Results:

“The courts are on our side. They have advanced Donald Trump and those who have been complicit in efforts to undermine the integrity of free and fair elections and to ensure a peaceful transfer of power. This is critical. This has been the pillar of our democratic institutions. Foundational to our democracy is a peaceful transfer of power. It’s very ironic that my colleagues across the aisle often characterize themselves as patriots. This is treasonous behavior. This is incredibly unpatriotic. It not only undermines our democratic institutions, but it undermines the American people’s faith in democratic institutions and in free and fair elections. There have been 60 frivolous lawsuits. The courts have ruled in our favor. These folks are just desperate, and they are dangerous. Simply because they cannot accept that their President, who I refer to as the occupant of the White House, has been decisively defeated. Instead of them focusing on how to get real relief to the American people, they have dedicated more time to seeking to undermine free and fair elections. It us unpatriotic, it is sad, and it is dangerous. But I do believe that this outcome will not change.”

Website: thereal.com

Twitter: @TheRealDaytime

Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime

About THE REAL

THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.